Belvedere Introduces Belvedere Organic Infusions

New York, NY – Belvedere, the world’s first super-premium vodka, today introduces Belvedere Organic Infusions: organic Polish rye vodka with organic fruits & botanicals expertly woven together to create layered but balanced flavor profiles chosen to best display the intricate and natural essences of each ingredient.

Proudly made with nature, at Belvedere we believe that mastery includes only sourcing the nest quality ingredients and allowing the true character of each to come to life in the vodka. This range of super-premium organic flavored vodkas is no exception, representing Belvedere’s first certified organic spirits. Moving into the organic category is a natural progression for the Belvedere brand. The organic certification ensures that Belvedere Organic Infusions are crafted only with ingredients that are farmed with no artificial pesticides, additives, or chemicals, allowing the natural taste of each ingredient to shine through.

Belvedere’s Polish rye is 100% traceable thereby ensuring it is only the finest rye used by our Master Rye Distillers. Similarly, in Belvedere Organic Infusions, Belvedere sources the finest 100%-certified organic fruits and botanicals, combining Belvedere’s vodka making knowledge and technical expertise to craft a super-premium spirit with unique and multi layered flavor combinations. The result is a unique range of exceptionally balanced organic flavored vodkas.

“Organic products, while not new, are still quite uncommon in the spirits industry despite there being fast-growing consumer interest.” President & CEO of Belvedere, Rodney Williams, commented. Williams continued: “We only craft spirits of natural taste and character, and place great effort in delivering flavor and quality in our vodkas. To add organic vodkas to our portfolio affirms Belvedere commitment to category innovation and consumers’ heightened interest in refined product flavor profiles in vodka. It’s a sign of the times. Having grown up with synthetic maple syrup with pancakes, I had to acquire a taste for real maple syrup. Palates have evolved as have the tastes of consumers have increasingly embraced organics. What’s great about our Belvedere Organic Infusions is that they are distinctive but pleasing and highly assessable flavors from the very first sip – without added sugar.”

The Belvedere Organic Infusions range is made up of three different, unique and intriguing flavor combinations not typically found in vodka:

BLACKBERRY, LEMONGRASS WITH AN HINT OF SAGE: a rich texture of ripe blackberries and fragrant sage with notes of peppery lemongrass and vanilla.

LEMON, BASIL WITH A TOUCH OF ELDERFLOWER: a succulent texture with lemon tart and herbaceous basil, followed by floral elderflower and juicy Muscat grapes.

PEAR, GINGER WITH A DROP OF LINDEN HONEY: a luscious mouthfeel of juicy pear, warm spiced ginger and rich set honey.

To appreciate the unique and multifaced profiles of each quality, Belvedere Organic Infusions are best savored in long and fresh Vodka Sodas. From fresh and bright to rich, vibrant, and crisp, Belvedere Organic Infusions provides consumers a choice that is uncompromising on flavor.

The aesthetics of the packaging for each of the three bottles is a range of strikingly distinct color palettes inspired by the natural colors of the key ingredients in the Belvedere Organic Infusions. The three distinct patterns—with two background variations—are made up of elegant illustrations of those same ingredients that create the flavors unlike any other. New Belvedere Organic Infusions are available now for purchase in store in Florida, Texas, and New Jersey, with New York and California following next month and Ohio in July. All will retail for $36 per 750-ml.

About Belvedere

Made from Polish rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, in accordance with the legal regulations of Polska Vodka that dictate nothing can be added, is certified kosher and is gluten free. Produced in one of the world’s longest operating polish distilleries that has been making vodka since 1910, Belvedere’s Master Rye Distillers draw from a 600-year polish vodka-making history to artfully craft polish rye into dynamic vodkas of distinct taste and character. All vodkas are gluten-free*. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

