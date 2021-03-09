Bimini Introduces First-Ever Coconut-Washed Gin

Biddeford, ME — Round Turn Distilling, makers of award-winning Bimini Gin, have announced their newest expression, Bimini Coconut. Using the same base distillate known for its unique flavor profile of soft juniper, hops, and grapefruit, natural coconut flavor is added through a fat-washing process, possibly making it the first gin in the world flavored this way. Bimini Coconut is available in markets on both coasts, including MA, ME, CA, NY and NJ, as well as direct-to-consumer in 41 states at biminigin.com with a suggested retail price of $34.99.

“Bartenders have been fat-washing gin with coconut for years, but it’s a labor-intensive process,” says Round Turn Distilling co-founder, Kristina Hansen. “We decided we could make their jobs a little easier by doing the work for them and, at the same time, introduce this delicious flavor combination to the home bar.”

Founded in 2015 by Hansen and her husband, Darren Case, Round Turn Distilling is located on the coast of Maine in the former mill town of Biddeford, just south of Portland. Case and Hansen, who also serve as the distillers, have transformed a 150-year-old textile mill into a state-of-the-art distillery.

“We created Bimini Gin to capture the taste of summer vacation in Maine,” says Case. “Bimini Coconut is a nod to the tropical daydreaming that gets us through the rest of the year. ”

In their process of fat washing, Hansen and Case heat organic, Fair Trade Certified, extra virgin coconut oil to a liquid state before adding it to their unfiltered gin distillate for an extended maceration. The mixture is then chilled until the coconut oil becomes solid and can be strained out. The resulting coconut flavor is natural, dry, and well balanced with the gin botanicals.

Bimini uses a neutral base spirit made from non-GMO American corn distilled four times for exceptional purity. The water in Bimini Coconut comes from the Saco River, which flows from the White Mountains of New Hampshire right past Round Turn Distilling and into the Atlantic Ocean. Unlike many flavored gins, Bimini Coconut does not contain flavor extracts.

ABOUT BIMINI GIN

Bimini is inspired by bright sunshine, warm breezes and sparkling waves, the taste of summer vacation all year round. Handcrafted by Round Turn Distilling in Biddeford, Maine, a state-of-the-art distillery located in a 150 year-old textile mill on the coast, the Bimini line includes Bimini Gin ($30), Bimini Overproof ($35), Bimini Barrel Reserve No. 1 ($35), and Bimini Coconut ($35).

Bimini Coconut is currently distributed in the following states: CA, MA, ME, NJ, and NY. It is also available for purchase online via biminigin.com with shipping to 41 states. 47% alc/vol. SRP: $34.99 for 750ml. Follow Bimini Gin on Instagram @biminigin and Round Turn Distilling @roundturndistilling – for additional information please visit biminigin.com and roundturndistilling.com

