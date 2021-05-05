Bluecoat Gin Gets New Look

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Philadelphia Distilling unveils new packaging for the full range of Bluecoat spirits – original Bluecoat American Dry Gin, Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, and Bluecoat Barrel Finished Gin. The brand redesign also features a new logo, which had remained unchanged since the brand first hit shelves in 2006.

The Original American Dry Gin

While Bluecoat packaging has changed, the liquid inside has not. With its crisp, citrus profile – the result of a heavy dose of American citrus peels in the botanical mix – and softer, rounder juniper, Bluecoat American Dry Gin has differentiated itself from the London Dry style from day one. The result is a spirit that delights and remains a perfect, high-proof base in classic gin cocktails and original creations alike. Bluecoat Elderflower Gin and Barrel Finished Gin also remain unchanged.

The Packaging

Each Bluecoat bottle, clad in iconic “Bluecoat blue” glass – an instant point of connection between the brand and drinkers – is inspired by the founding fathers, the bluecoat soldiers of the American Revolution, and the hard working roots of Fishtown, the Philadelphia neighborhood the distillery calls home. Appearing front and center in embossed lettering is a declaration to the consumer of the brand’s status as the Original American Dry Gin Distilled In A Hand Hammered Copper Still. The new bottle stands just taller than its predecessor, and features a bartender-friendly, easy-to-grab neck. Just below is a metallic copper stamp in the glass – inspired by shrapnel from the revolutionary era – and the new painted-on script logo, as proud as ever. On each side of the bottle in embossed lettering are the words “PHILADELPHIA DISTILLING” and “BLUECOAT.” The new bottle is anchored by a lattice-textured base. Altogether the new presentation makes for a stunning back bar must-have and a home bar statement piece.

About Bluecoat American Dry Gin

Launched in 2006, Bluecoat American Dry Gin is a category creator, differentiated from classic London dry gin by its crisp, citrus profile and a softer, rounder juniper note. The flavor relies on the agricultural integrity of ingredients, like the American citrus blend, coriander, Angelica root and Mediterranean juniper. Mix into any favorite gin cocktail, and always garnish with an orange peel.

https://bluecoatgin.com/