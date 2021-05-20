Bully Boy Distillers Introduces Bottled Negroni

Boston, Massachusetts – Bully Boy Distillers unveiled the Negroni, the second bottled cocktail from Boston’s premier craft distillery. Joining Bully Boy’s ready-to-drink Old Fashioned, released in 2015, the bottled Negroni features an expertly balanced blend of gin, sweet vermouth and bitter liqueur for an exceptional take on the iconic Italian cocktail.

Serving as the base of the cocktail, Bully Boy Estate Gin is carefully combined with Brovo Sweet Vermouth and housemade bitter liqueur to create the ultimate readily crafted apéritif.With a superb balance of the classic Negroni’s defining bitterness and subtly sweet citrus flavors, the only effort required is to simply pour the pre-mixed cocktail into a rocks glass over ice and garnish with an orange peel or slice.

“Of all the cocktails you can bottle, the Negroni is the most challenging. You need to source the right Sweet Vermouth, and you need to reverse-engineer Campari. It took me over a year to create a compelling spin on Campari, and it wasn’t until we found Brovo Sweet Vermouth that we realized we had the pieces to create a really special Negroni,” says Dave Willis, co-founder and head distiller of Bully Boy Distillers. “As one of my favorite summer cocktails, experimenting with the ingredients and finding the perfect balance of flavors was imperative. We’re proud to bottle our version of the quintessential cocktail for new and seasoned Negroni enthusiasts alike to enjoy to all year long.”

Priced at $29.99 for a 750ml bottle, Bully Boy Negroni is 28% alcohol by volume and joins Bully Boy’s innovative portfolio of handcrafted spirits and cocktail offerings available for nationwide shipping via the Bully Boy website and at off-premise retailers throughout the entire Bully Boy footprint in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine beginning May 2021.

About Bully Boy Distillers

Founded by brothers Will and Dave Willisin 2011, Bully Boy Distillers is Boston’s first craft distillery and is committed to crafting innovative and premium spirits. Utilizing a 750–gallon copper pot still, all Bully Boy products are handcrafted in small, limited-run batches, resulting in complex and unique spirits that celebrate New England’s rich history. The name Bully Boy pays homage to former U.S. president, Teddy Roosevelt. In the 1920s, the Willis family named its favorite farm workhorse after the popular Roosevelt-coined term, “bully,” meaning superb or wonderful. Today the endearing spirit of Roosevelt lives on in Bully Boy Distillers.

