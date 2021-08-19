Campari and Imbibe Magazine Announce 9th Annual Negroni Week

NEW YORK CITY — Campari, Italy’s iconic bittersweet red aperitif, and Imbibe Magazine reunite once again to present Negroni Week. For the ninth consecutive year, over the course of seven days, thousands of bartenders, venues, retailers and cocktail-lovers will celebrate three spectacular ingredients, with Campari at the heart, for one shared charitable goal.

Over the past eight years, Negroni Week has raised over $3 million dollars in more than 70 countries for a variety of charitable causes. In 2019, thousands of venues came together to raise over $790,000 – the most raised in any single year for Negroni Week – for organizations supporting a range of charitable causes.

In a change of pace from 2020’s virtual initiative, Negroni Week will once again be taking place in bars and restaurants that will be raising funds for a wide array of non-profit organizations.Campari and Imbibe encourage all Negroni enthusiasts to adhere to their local health department guidelines when visiting participating bars and restaurants.

Campari will kick-start the annual week of charity with a $100,000 donation, to be divided equally amongst all participating U.S.-based Negroni Week charity partners.Following suit, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits,the largest wine and spirits distributor in North America, will once again contribute $10,000 to the initiative, with $5,000 each going to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) and the United States Bartenders’ Guild (USBG).

WHAT NEGRONI WEEK HAS TO OFFER

Many companies are participating in Negroni Week and making pledges to support charities. MiniBar is donating $5 from every bottle of Campari purchased to CORE. Shaker & Spoon will also donate $1,500 from subscription box sales, and Imbibe will match their donation. The Negroni Week “Shop” is also once again filled with a variety of creative vendors offering Negroni-inspired items. A sampling of the items being offered include: a Negroni tote made by BAGGU forImbibe, which will donate $2 of every purchase to No Us Without You LA; Mover & Shaker has committed 10% of sales of their Negroni Collection to Another Round Another Rally; Viski has pledged 7% of sales of their Negroni glasses to No Kid Hungry; and the official 2021 Negroni Week t-shirts are in stock in the Negroni Week shop, with $5 of every shirt being donated to Muttville.

“We’re so excited to be celebrating the ninth year of Negroni Week with our trusted partners at Campari,” says Karen Foley, Publisher ofImbibe. “From bartenders to enthusiasts, we’re thrilled to see everyone join forces once again to raise money for important causes in the places they love the most—bars and restaurants.”

“We’re thrilled to be back for Negroni Week this year, giving bartenders a chance to showcase their Red Passion in one of the world’s most iconic cocktails, providing Campari and Negroni lovers around the world with unique experiences, all for a worthy cause,” says Marco Cavagnera, Campari Global Channel and Customer Marketing Senior Director. “Together withImbibe, we invite everyone to join us in celebrating, toasting to charity with a Negroni in hand.”

Additionally, in partnership with the USBG National Charity Foundation, Campari will be co-hosting the fourth annual Campari National Day of Service which will take place on September 14th. The two organizations will lead a mix of virtual and in-person volunteer activities across the U.S. to support both local and national organizations. The initiative encourages bartenders, trade industry friends, distributor partners, media and more to celebrate what Negroni Week is all about: giving back. All in-person activities will follow CDC and local health department guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety and health.

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

To sign up as a participating Negroni Week venue, businesses can head to NegroniWeek.com, create an account, select from 50 Negroni Week non-profit partners and make a donation, up until September 10th at 12:00PM PDT, when registration closes. Participants who have registered by September 10th are also encouraged to return to the website throughout and after Negroni Week to donate additional funds they’ve raised.

For more information about what’s happening during Negroni Week 2021 visit negroniweek.com. Stay up to date on all Negroni Week news by following @CampariUSA and @Imbibe on Instagram,@CampariUS and @Imbibe on Facebook, and engaging with the #NegroniWeek, #Campari, and #imbibe hashtags.

Campari is a contemporary and charismatic classic. The secret recipe, which has remained unchanged, originated in Novara in 1860 and is the base for some of the most famous cocktails around the world, Campari is an alcoholic spirit obtained from the infusion of bitter herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. With its vibrant red color, intense aroma and inspiring flavour, Campari has always been a symbol of intrigue and pleasure, which unfurls itself into a captivating drinking experience. These are the values that have made the Campari brand famous throughout the world as an icon of passionate Italian style and excellence.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honour Count Camillo Negroni’s request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count’s ‘usual’ became known as Count Negroni’s Americano, or the “Americano with a touch of gin”, but whatever it was referred to as back then, the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari!

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group’s key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group’s growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 21 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI – Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

Imbibe is the ultimate guide to liquid culture. In every issue of the James Beard award-winning magazine and on imbibemagazine.com, you’ll find the world’s top drink destinations, recipes and in-depth stories—everything you need to know about the people, places and flavors of drinks. Imbibe also publishes cocktail books and produces drink-related events, including Negroni Week.

