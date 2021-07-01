Castle Brands Assumes Responsibility Of Pernod Ricard’s Ramazzotti Italian Liqueur, Our/Los Angeles Vodka, And Our/New York Vodka

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Castle Brands, the Pernod Ricard owned marketer of premium and super-premium beverage alcohol brands, will assume responsibility for Pernod Ricard’s Ramazzotti Italian liqueur, Our/Los Angeles Vodka, and Our/New York Vodka in the U.S. effective July 1, 2021.

Nick Papanicolaou, CEO of Castle Brands, said Castle Brands’ mission is to be a route to market for promising high-growth brands by giving them the time and attention required to build long term value. “We look forward to positioning these brands for success by incubating them through effective activation plans that are based on clear brand propositions,” he said. Papanicolaou added that the brands nicely complement Castle Brands’ existing portfolio, which includes Goslings Rum, Ginger Beer and RTD products.

Joao Rozario, CMO Pernod Ricard Southern Europe, the global brand company for Ramazzotti, said Castle Brands’ dedicated approach to brand building “will enable Ramazzotti to further expand its visibility and connect with new consumers in the U.S.”

Added David Mizrahi, CEO, Our/Vodka, “Our new relationship with Castle Brands is a great fit because, like us, they’re built on entrepreneurship. We’re confident that this shared value will lead to mutual success.”

Ramazzotti is the first Italian House of Amaro, founded in Milan in 1815 by Ausano Ramazzotti. Best enjoyed before and after meals, and distributed in 33 countries all over the world, the brand’s three main product lines are Amaro, Aperitivo Rosato, and Sambuca. Neat or mixed, the Ramazzotti products are crafted to give consumers a taste of Italian heartiness.

Our/Vodka, owner of Our/New York Vodka and Our/Los Angeles Vodka, prides itself in crafting exceptional vodka in its small-batch distilleries located in the heart of Manhattan and Downtown LA. Together with local partners, Dave Ortiz and Anton van der Woude, Our/Vodka celebrates the spirit of NYC and Los Angeles by collaborating with like-minded individuals and promoting the culture and values of the cities they are part of. Both micro-distilleries welcome guests on tours and tastings, and Our/New York offers a full menu of artisanal vodka cocktails in its bar.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including Goslings Rums, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer and Goslings Dark ‘n Stormy RTD. The company was acquired by Austin Nichols & Co. Inc., a subsidiary of Pernod Ricard USA, in 2019. Additional information concerning Castle Brands is available on the Company’s website.

