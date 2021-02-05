Catoctin Creek Distilling Company to Release Annual Rabble Rouser Bottled in Bond Rye Whisky

PURCELLVILLE, Va. — Catoctin Creek Distilling Co., The Virginia Rye Whisky, is releasing its annual Rabble Rouser Bottled in Bond Rye Whisky on Monday, Feb. 8. One of Catoctin Creek’s most sought-after whiskys, owners Scott and Becky Harris are excited to offer over 100 cases nationwide, which is double what was available last year.

“Due to better planning and growing reserves, Becky and I are really excited to offer more Rabble Rouser this year,” said co-founder and general manager, Scott Harris. “Because it’s been so limited in the past, this may be the first time a lot of folks will be able to purchase it, and we’re looking forward to hearing what they think!”

Bottled at 100 proof and aged for four years, Rabble Rouser is distilled from 100% rye at a lower proof, which captures a lot of extra flavors typically lost to the pot stills. Its extensive tasting notes provide a rustic profile that pays homage to the history that rye whisky played in the state of Virginia, including nectarines, clover, honey, deep earthy spice, forest, sandalwood, uncured bacon, white peaches, peanuts and a hint of mesquite.

Catoctin Creek’s Rabble Rouser (100 proof/50% ABV) $99/750mL will be available through a limited number of select fine retailers throughout the distillery’s national distribution footprint beginning Monday, Feb. 8. It will also be on sale in Catoctin Creek’s online store for curbside pickup or direct shipping in Virginia only. VIP members may call the distillery to obtain a bottle any time before the release date.

Catoctin Creek Distilling Co.’s distribution footprint includes the following 26 markets in the United States: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wyoming, and internationally in Finland, Germany, Mexico, Netherlands, Italy, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

About Catoctin Creek Distilling:

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company, The Virginia Rye Whisky ?, was founded by Scott and Becky Harris in 2009. Inspired by the history and craft of Virginia, Catoctin Creek made a name for itself as the first legal distillery since Prohibition in Purcellville, Virginia’s Loudoun County. The craft distillery is home to Virginia’s most-awarded whisky, Roundstone Rye, which has been presented gold medals across the globe and stands out through its old-world production methods. Catoctin Creek prides itself on sourcing rye whisky, gin, and seasonal brandy from local grains and fruits, with spirits available in 27 states and 3 continents. The Harris’ intricate attention to detail results in high quality internationally acclaimed products, including seasonal releases and private cask offerings, that recognize the true craft of Virginia spirits. For more information, call (540) 751-8404 or visit CatoctinCreekDistilling.com. Follow Catoctin Creek on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

For More Information:

http://www.catoctincreekdistilling.com