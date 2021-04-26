CENTR Brands Corp Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

CENTR Brands Corp. has announced a U.S. distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits – the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Under the agreement, Southern Glazer’s will distribute CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, the Company’s sparkling, citrus beverages infused with hemp-derived CBD.

“We are thrilled to be one of Southern Glazer’s first CBD beverage suppliers,” said Company CEO Joseph Meehan. “As the premier distributor of beverage alcohol in the U.S., Southern Glazer’s will introduce CENTR to tens of thousands of retailers and on-premise clients. CENTR has the best sales team in our category and deep experience with traditional distribution. Southern Glazer’s is our ideal distribution partner.”

Southern Glazer’s will initially launch distribution of CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free across seven states, with additional states in the months to come, and on its industry-leading Proof® e-commerce platform at sgproof.com.

