Cocktail Squad Expands Distribution of Its Premium Canned Cocktails to Arkansas

Boulder, CO — Pinkies Up, Arkansas! Boulder-based Cocktail Squad® announces expanded distribution of its products to Arkansas. Cocktail Squad offers a line of eight premium, ready-to-drink classic canned cocktails fresh from the Rocky Mountains and is one of the few brands in the nation with a product line crossing over four real spirits.

Portable and delicious, Cocktail Squad is perfect for camping, picnics, the beach, around a fire pit, in the backyard, and just hanging out with your Squad!

Crisp, clean, and flavorful, Cocktail Squad’s award-winning cocktails come in sleek, artfully branded 12-ounce cans with fresh, small-batched flavor. Cocktail Squad is the answer to your craving for craft drinks that are convenient, portable and refreshing.

Cocktail Squad’s Classy Classics™ contain two servings per can and come in six flavors – Margarita, Greyhound, Gin & Tonic, Vodka Soda, Whiskey Sour, and Bourbon Smash. These products are 10% ABV, gluten-free or gluten-removed and have an MSRP of $4.99 per can or $20 per four-pack.

Cocktail Squad’s Classy Casuals™ contain 0g sugar, 0g carbohydrates and no artificial sugar substitutes and come in two flavors – Whiskey Ginger Soda and Vodka Lemon Soda. At just 90 calories, you can guiltlessly stock your cooler while keeping it classy, without compromising on flavor or quality. These creations are 5% ABV, gluten-free or gluten-removed and have an MSRP of $3.49 per can or $13.99 per four-pack.

Cocktail Squad® creators Lauren and John Maggio conceived of the concept while enjoying a cocktail at a new local bar.

“I had this lightning-bolt moment,” said Lauren Maggio, Co-Founder of Cocktail Squad®. “There are so many people like us who are busy, working hard and in the throes of parenthood who would appreciate an elevated cocktail that’s convenient and portable. Ultimately, we want to offer a full line of classic cocktails that read like the menu from your favorite bar.”

As part of the Squad, the Maggios brought together a unique Squad of professionals, aptly represented by its stylish bear, fox and bird logo. Lauren, originally from New Orleans, loves to highlight what she calls a Happy Hour Revival™, which happens by simply cracking open a Cocktail Squad® can.

Cocktail Squad® classic canned cocktails are the difference between occasions and occasions to remember. They are perfect for picnics, hiking, skiing, boating, the beach, hostess gifts, and more. Cocktail Squad always uses real spirits and natural ingredients, never malt beverage or beer by-products, making the craft bar experience accessible when you’re on the go.

Cocktail Squad® can be found throughout Arkansas via Premium Brands of Northwest Arkansas (https://www.premiumbrandsnwa.com) at retail locations such as Wedington Liquor in Fayetteville, Macadoodle’s in Springdale, Guess Who Liquor in Bentonville, Angkor Liquor in Rogers, Nathan’s Cellar in Centerton, Bypass Liquor in Harrison, Alpine Liquor in Eureka Springs, and Judicious Spirits in Mountain Home. The full line of Cocktail Squad products can also be found throughout Arizona, Southern California, Colorado, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Eastern Texas, and Wyoming.

About Cocktail Squad

Launched in late 2018 by husband and wife team Lauren and John Maggio, Cocktail Squad is driven by a team of food and beverage industry veterans and marketers with broad experiences. John Maggio is Co-Founder of the national snack brand, Boulder Canyon Chips®, with nearly 26 years of experience in the natural products industry founding and leading innovative companies. He is also involved with the New York based venture capital fund, AF Ventures, as an Operating Partner. Lauren started her career in New York in Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley and later began a thriving business in Boulder as an Interior Designer. Among other things, she leads the strategic efforts, aesthetic vision and marketing for the company. She’s also a busy mother to their four children. Headquarters for Cocktail Squad® is located in downtown Boulder, Colorado, and the cocktails are produced just a short distance away.

For More Information:

https://cocktailsquad.com