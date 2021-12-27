Craft Canned Cocktail Brand Ace+Freak Signs Quick Commerce Deal with Getir

Crafty canned cocktail brand Ace+Freak has been snapped up by ultra-fast grocery home delivery service Getir in a swift move that makes it available nationwide for the first time, in time for new year celebrations.

In a deal brokered by purpose-led drinks firm Ten Locks, Ace+Freak Mint & Elderflower Spritz (5.5% ABV), Ginger & Lemongrass Mule (5.5% ABV) and Watermelon & Cucumber Sangria (4% abv) will be listed nationally, available across 34 major cities where Getir have distribution. The brand will be featured on the Getir: Groceries In Minutes app for home delivery within as little as 10 minutes.

A drinks range with its finger on the pulse it brings bold branding and an exceptional quality cocktail serve to the booming canned RTD sector. Ace+Freak appeals directly to the millennial consumer; bar quality drinks that look and taste great, made to the highest standard and in the most sustainable way possible.

Ace+Freak’s recipes are designed by Thomas Soden, a multi-award-winning mixologist and co-owner of Nine Lives cocktail bar in London. Soden co-founded the brand after writing two books, over 300 cocktail menus and racking up 15,000 hours of cocktail-making-experience.

Every can of Ace+Freak is made with high quality craft spirits, 100 percent natural ingredients, pressed fruit juices and purées, and wines sourced directly from co-operatives. The team at Ace+Freak distil their own botanical spirits specifically for each recipe.

Becky Davis, head of commercial at Ten Locks, says: “Getir and Ace + Freak share an ethos of disruption and a hyper-focus on millennials. Bringing together the two creative, top quality and razor-sharp propositions mean we can insert Ace + Freak into lesser tapped territories; impromptu get-togethers, outdoor drinks and drinks at home. The real win is that drinks at these occasions can now be every bit as good as when a bartender makes them.”

RTD volume share is expected to double in the next five years in top markets with ready-to-drink products anticipated to command 8% of Total Beverage Alcohol by 2025.

Davies continues: “With all eyes on RTDs and the love consumers have for brands that are striving forward with true purpose, coupled with convenient, tech-based quick commerce platforms asserting themselves among consumers, Ace + Freak and Getir are well positioned for a powerful partnership.”

Earlier this year Ace + Freak successfully crowdfunded £250,000 investment to fund further growth and further expand into the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail market.

Ace + Freak sits in the Ten Locks portfolio of premium brands including Bourgoin Cognac, Salford Rum, Mary White Vodka, Nusa Caña Rum, Applewood Gin, Diablesse Rum, Banhez Mezcal, El Tequileño, Langley’s Gin, Redwood Empire and West Cork Irish Whiskey.

For More Information:

https://www.ten-locks.com