Don Papa Rum Announced As Fastest-Growing Super Premium Rum Brand In The U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Bleeding Heart Rum Company, owner of Don Papa Rum, is delighted to announce that Don Papa Rum, the original small-batch, aged rum from the Philippines, is the fastest-growing super premium rum brand in the United States. According to new sales data from IWSR, one of the leading authorities on the global beverage alcohol industry, Don Papa Rum increased its US volume by 3 times in 2020 over 2019.

Renowned for its rich, sweet style and fruity notes, Don Papa Rum launched in 2012 and has grown since to 200, 000 9 liter cases worldwide The brand credits this progress to bringing new drinkers into quality rum, as well as its partnership with U.S. importer Zamora Company USA which started in August 2020. Since then Zamora has distributed Don Papa through its strong national network of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits & Horizon Beverage.

“We are proud that our award-winning rum has experienced such strong growth in the U.S., especially given the huge disruption to the on trade brought by covid. As markets reopen, we are seeing that this positive growth continuing,” says Chris Rigby, North American Managing Director at Don Papa Rum.

Don Papa has a leading place within the Super Premium Rum (SPR) category, which has grown worldwide by over 80% since 2016. Recent data from IWSR suggest that players such as Don Papa which develop lifestyle brands are gaining share from the more traditional, product-centric rum offerings. Don Papa has flourished in the European market with its highest volume countries being France, Germany, and Italy.

Don Papa Rum is available in New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, Florida, Rhode Island, Illinois, Georgia, and D.C. To learn more about “The Don,” as well as other expressions in the portfolio, visit donpaparum.com or follow @DonPapaRum on Instagram and Twitter. Like us on Facebook or hashtag #DonPapaRum to join the conversation.

About Don Papa Rum

Don Papa is a premium-aged small batch rum from Negros Occidental, Philippines. Distilled from some of the finest sugar cane in the world, Don Papa is aged up to 7 years in oak barrels in the foothills of Mount Kanlaon before being blended to perfection. The brand currently offers two exemplary iterations in the United States, Don Papa 7 Year and Don Papa 10 Year, boasting an outstanding display of notes including vanilla, citrus, caramel, and candied fruit. Its secret sauce: the Noble Cane grown locally in Negros, which accounts for its signature sweet style and widespread popularity.

