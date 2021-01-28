Drake’s Organic Spirits Announces Agency Agreement with Taco Truck Creative

Minneapolis, MN – Drake’s Organic Spirits, the founder of a new category of better-for-you and better-for-the-planet spirits, has announced it has selected San Diego-based Taco Truck Creative to develop a stronger brand identity and elevate awareness of Drake’s all-organic premium vodka, rum and alcohol beverage products.

“Taco Truck Creative is the ideal partner to support our vision to bring the purest, best tasting organic spirits to adult consumers across the country and around the world,” said Mark Anderson, founder and CEO of Drake’s Organic Spirits. “They have demonstrated tremendous success in elevating brands and driving business. Drake’s doesn’t intend to be just another line of spirits on the shelf. We’re committed to being a standout brand that is always the spirit-of-choice for those who care about what goes in their bodies and who care about the planet.”

“All of us at Taco Truck are thrilled to support Drake’s during this important time in the company’s evolution,” said Taco Truck Partner and Creative Director, Travis Graham. “Drake’s is a fast-growing company with unique products and a compelling story. We’re excited to shape how that story is shared with conscious consumers and watch Drake’s flourish in the market.”

In addition to award-winning organic vodka, white rum and spiced rum, Drake’s product line includes Spiked Ice freeze-and-eat adult treats, organic Bloody Mary and Mojito mixes and Boxtails, premium ready-to-drink cocktails. Drake’s Organic Spirits products can be found at quality liquor retailers across the country and online at drakesorganicspirits.com/buy-now.

About Drake’s Organic Spirits

Launched in 2017, Minneapolis-based Drake’s Organic Spirits is the first and only spirits line in the world certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. Drake’s uses the highest quality USDA organic and Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to create a line of ultra-premium 12x distilled spirits and mixes at a better price than the leading premium brands.

About Taco Truck Creative

Taco Truck Creative is a San Diego-based creative agency founded in 2013. Taco Truck Creative specializes in shaping brand strategy, and in the creation and execution of fresh, barrier-breaking, traditional, digital, and social content that helps brands engage their audience at every touchpoint. Learn more at tacotruckcreative.com

For More Information:

http://www.drakesorganicspirits.com