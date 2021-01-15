Drake’s Organic Spirits Announces Promotions

Drake’s Organic Spirits, the founder of a new category of better-for-you and better-for-the-planet spirits, has announced two recent promotions.

Todd Kunesh has taken on additional responsibilities in his role of vice-president, national sales. In his expanded role, Kunesh will oversee sales of all Drake’s products and drive revenue for the company. Kunesh has over 30 years of progressive experience in the beverage brand building, bar, restaurant, gaming and hospitality industries. Before joining Drake’s, Kunesh operated TKO Marketing/Consulting and worked for industry giants MGM Resorts International, Golden Tavern Group, Station Casinos, Hard Rock International and Deep Eddy Vodka. Kunesh operates out of Las Vegas.

Richard Booth will move from a key advisory board member to vice-president, eastern sales. Booth enjoyed a 35 year caree with Southern Wine & Spirits (SWS). At SWS, he held various positions including vice president and general manager of South Florida where he was responsible for $800 million in sales and over 1400 employees. He consistently increased bottom line profits. Booth resides in Miami.

“Todd Kunesh and Richard Booth are highly-respected, high-performing beverage industry executives who are committed to excellence,” said Drake’s Organic Spirits Founder/CEO Mark Anderson. “Their leadership and relationships have already proven invaluable in expanding the Drake’s brand and growing our business. We’re proud to have them as key members of the Drake’s team.”

About Drake’s Organic Spirits

Launched in 2017, Minneapolis-based Drake’s Organic Spirits is the first and only spirits line in the world certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. Drake’s uses the highest quality USDA organic and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to create a line of ultra- premium 12x distilled spirits and mixes at a better price than the leading premium brands. Drake’s Organic Premium Vodka was awarded Double Gold and Drake’s Organic White Rum received Gold at the most recent Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Convention & Exposition in Orlando, FL. The highly-respected awards are widely considered among the most prestigious in the industry because judges are industry experts who blind taste-test each spirit.

For More Information:

http://www.drakesorganicspirits.com