Fluère Non-Alcoholic Spirits Launches in U.S.

The Netherlands — Fluère Spirits, a premium non-alcoholic spirits brand from The Netherlands, is proud to announce its U.S. launch. Fluère (pronounced “flew-air”) replicates the distilling techniques used for alcoholic spirits such as gin, whisky, rum, tequila and mezcal. Three expressions (Original, Raspberry, Spiced Cane) are currently sold on Amazon and will be available at select brick and mortar locations in California, Illinois and Massachusetts (SRP $29.99/750 ml). Fluère is imported and distributed by Hearts + Tales Beverage Company.

“We are thrilled to launch Fluère in the U.S. in time for Dry January,” says Léon Meijers, Fluère’s founder. “The quality and versatility of the liquid make it a perfect choice for both low and no-alc cocktails. With the rise of moderation in the U.S., Fluère joins the conversation as a top premium non-alcoholic distilled spirit.”

Each Fluère expression is made with the best ingredients and botanicals that issue a complex yet balanced taste and ensure the particular after-bite typical to alcoholic drinks:

FLUÈRE Original bursts with carefully selected botanicals. Juniper and Lime peel give a bright and fresh character to the nose while lavender and coriander add floral and herbal notes. Recommended with Light Tonic Water.

FLUÈRE Spiced Cane is full of character with surprising hints of dark roasted coffee, cocoa and liquorice, tonka beans, and toffee. Crafted from pure sugar cane molasses. Recommended with Cola and lime.

FLUÈRE Raspberry has sweet raspberry on the nose with a beautiful fruity and zesty palate. Recommended with Ginger Beer.

FLUÈRE Smoked Agave offers smoke and honey on the nose, and tastes of pear and pear syrup with a hint of black pepper. These flavors develop into eucalyptus and mint for a beautiful, long finish. Recommended with cola or Ginger Ale.

Fluère can be enjoyed in a number of sweet, bitter and sour drinks, given its complex but balanced taste. Signature drinks include: Fluère Gimlet (Original), Think Pink (Raspberry), a seductive and classic Cuban (Amber), and Juan in a Million (Smoked Agave). The recipes can all be found on the website.

“Coming from a bartending background, I fell in love with Fluère as it helped me create beautiful, sophisticated drinks for my guests,” says Nikulás Hannigan, Fluère’s Global Brand Educator. “It doesn’t hurt that it looks stunning on the backbar.”

About Fluère

Within the dynamic world of new drinking categories, Fluère is a spirito non alcolico made with the best ingredients and botanicals that issue a complex yet balanced taste and ensure the particular after-bite typical to alcoholic drinks. The Fluère brand enables you to make luxurious drinks for everyone who wants to live a more mindful life without sacrificing flavor and quality. Fluère low-alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails make a bright and adventurous choice. True distilled spirits | created for cocktails.

For More Information:

https://www.flueredrinks.com/