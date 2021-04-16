Foundry Distilling Co. and Arrogant Consortia Collaborate To Release Arrogant Bastard Whiskey

West Des Moines, IA – Fans of Arrogant Consortia’s aggressively bold, hoppy Arrogant Bastard Ale rejoice! Iowa-based Foundry Distilling Co. has collaborated with Arrogant Consortia to distill the mash bill of Arrogant Bastard beer into a 97-proof American malt whiskey. The result of this team-up is a unique whiskey that embodies the strong punch of a beer that’s subliminally sublime, and it’s set to be unleashed to the world throughout April 2021.

“We are excited for people to try this one-of-a-kind world-class whiskey,” said Scott Bush, owner of Foundry Distilling Company. “It has been a great pleasure working with Arrogant Consortia to distill an amazing spirit.”

Arrogant Bastard Whiskey started as mash produced from Arrogant Consortia in Escondido, California. The notorious ale’s unfermented worry was then transported to be refined at Foundry Distilling Co.’s distillery, located in the Historic Valley Junction area of West Des Moines, Iowa. This whiskey has been aged for 26 months in 30-gallon new charred American oak barrels and has notes of citrus, herbal tea, and allspice with a finish that consists of a warming, bright citrus zest.

Arrogant Bastard Whiskey is currently available for purchase in limited quantities in Iowa and at Foundry Distilling Co., while beer and spirit enthusiasts in California can expect to get their hands on this whiskey on April 20th, 2021.

This truly unique collaboration is made possible by Foundry Distilling Co.’s Brewer-Distiller Alliance initiative, which aims to work with outstanding breweries across the nation to produce remarkable, distinctive whiskeys from their beer recipes. The breweries produce the wort using their recipes, and Foundry then ferments, distills, and barrel ages the spirit to create whiskey. Foundry Distilling Company and its partners have generated a diverse collection of exclusive limited-edition whiskeys.

Bush stated, “The opportunity to work with such top-tier breweries such as Arrogant Consortia to make astonishing whiskeys is an honor. Arrogant Bastard Whiskey, as with all of our collaborations, is something exceptional that we’re sure you won’t want to miss.”

About Arrogant Consortia

Arrogant Consortia is a wholly-owned imprint of Stone Brewing. Its often aggressive and always self-righteous lineup of beers includes Arrogant Bastard Ale and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Arrogant Bastard Ale, among others. The world-renowned brewery is well-known for waving the proud flag of independent craft brewing while rallying against the bland, boring nature of industrialized, commodified “fizzy yellow beer.”

About Foundry Distilling Co.

Foundry Distilling Co. strives to be one of the most innovative distilleries in the world by providing unique products, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, like our Private Barrel Club, and collaborating with an alliance of nationally recognized breweries, known as the Brewer-Distiller Alliance. Their flagship product, The Real Stuff is made from a mash of grain and cane and aged in charred oak kegs, and is an attempt to recreate the actual process used to make the legendary “Off-the-Farm” spirit of rural Iowa farmers.

For More Information:

https://foundrydistillingcompany.com/arrogant-bastard-ale/