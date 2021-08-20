Glenfiddich Introduces Grande Couronne, The Latest Addition To Its Grand Series

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Glenfiddich, the award-winning single malt Scotch whisky, announced the launch of Grande Couronne, the newest addition to its opulent Grand Series. Grande Couronne is a 26 year old whisky, matured in American and European oak casks at the Glenfiddich Distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, before the crowning glory – an extended finish of up to two years in meticulously sourced French Cognac casks. As Glenfiddich continues to challenge the conventions of whisky, Grande Couronne unexpectedly marries two luxury worlds with its unique maturation and finishing.

French for “Great Crown,” Grande Corounne joins Glenfiddich’s Grand Series, a beautiful series of single malts that is designed to elevate occasions and celebratory moments in a whole new way. The Grand Series also includes Glenfiddich Grand Cru, aged for 23 years in American and European Oak casks and then finessed in French cuvée oak casks, and Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, patiently mellowed for 21 years in bourbon casks before a final flourish in Caribbean rum casks.

“The Grand Series perfectly encapsulates Glenfiddich’s spirit of innovation and our ability to experiment with aged liquid and intriguing finishes. Grande Couronne is the latest to exemplify that approach,” says Glenfiddich Malt Master, Brian Kinsman. “It is the only Glenfiddich single malt that has matured in American and European oak casks and finished in rare French Cognac casks. The length of the finish, two years, is highly unusual and adds extra layers of sweet toasted oak and velvety aromas of café crème, brown sugar and soft spice.”

Grande Couronne is presented in an opulent glass bottle wrapped in a filigree gold print. The bottle is placed in an artistically embossed box with a scene reminiscent of the spirit of the French court and vibrancy of the taste found within.

“Grande Couronne is created with opulence in mind at every step, from its conception to bottling,” says Michael Giardina, Brand Director, Glenfiddich. “With this single malt, we are sharing something perfectly decadent and worthy of indulgence when celebrating life’s extraordinary moments.”

Grande Couronne is now available nationwide at a suggested retail price of $600.

ABOUT GLENFIDDICH

Founded in Dufftown, Scotland by innovator William Grant, Glenfiddich first ran from the stills on Christmas Day, 1887. Adopting revolutionary methods and practices Grant’s maverick attitude to whisky production saw Glenfiddich excel for over a hundred and thirty years, becoming the first single malt whisky to be promoted outside of Scotland, and ultimately, the best-selling and most awarded single malt whisky in the world. While Glenfiddich is now sold in over 180 countries across the world, the brand is one of the few single malt distilleries to remain entirely family-owned and is still produced in the same distillery which William Grant and his children hand-built.

William Grant, founder of Glenfiddich, was one of the pillars of the Dufftown community in 1887. He is most famous for owning his own distillery, but he also had a wide range of interests beyond whisky. He was a Major in the local Volunteer Militia (forerunner of the Territorial Army), which was a popular activity throughout Banffshire in the Victorian era. He was also Precentor (the person who led the singing in church) at their local Dufftown church. As time went on, he was one of the biggest employers in the area.

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 13 times over the past 14 years, including the most recent award in 2020.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy.

