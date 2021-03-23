Grace O’Malley Premium Spirits and Proclamation Whiskey Advance In U.S. Control State Markets

New York, NY– Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta, Ireland’s premium whiskey and spirits company, is proud to announce their recent growth in three U.S. Control States. Fresh off big wins at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards with their Blended Irish Whiskey earning a Gold Medal and their Heather Infused Irish Gin earning a Silver Medal, Grace O’Malley has seen accelerated growth in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Proclamation Whiskey, who also won a Gold Medal at the San Diego International Wine & Spirits Awards, has witnessed positive gains in Michigan and New Hampshire.

“It is very rare for an Irish spirits brand to gain traction in several control states within 12 months of launching in the market. Not only do we have a compelling story as the first Irish whiskey named after a woman, the legendary 16th Century Irish Pirate Queen, but our liquid is exceptional and speaks for itself,” said Stephen Cope, Founder and Managing Director of Grace O’Malley Spirits.

With a flash sale happening this week in Pennsylvania, Grace O’Malley is available in over 110 stores throughout the state. In Michigan, Grace O’ Malley Blended Irish Whiskey and Heather Infused Gin are available in addition to Proclamation Whiskey. Proclamation has also just landed in New Hampshire. Both brands boast the same Co. Mayo-based owner as Grace O’Malley, Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta and the same Master Blender, Paul Caris.

Paul Caris, former winemaker and Bordeaux-Native, brings an impeccable palate and years of experience to Grace O’Malley and Proclamation Whiskey as Master Blender. Boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46%, Grace O’Malley’s premium whiskey excites the senses and provides a smooth complexity never before tasted. Proclamation Whiskey, conceived to honor the history of the people behind the birth of the 1916 Proclamation, is a triple distilled blend, aged in American oak barrels. Matured in bourbon casks, the blend includes a touch of sherry-finished malt, providing a complex character and tasting notes that reveal an abundance of fruit and creaminess.

The suggested retail price (SRP) for Grace O’Malley Blended Irish Whiskey is $36.99 and $36.99 for the Heather Infused Irish Gin. The suggested retail price for Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is $29.99.

About Grace O’Malley Spirits

As a fast-growing Irish spirits company, Grace O’Malley excites the senses with their premium blended whiskey, boasting one of the highest malt contents in the blended whiskey category at 46% and providing for a smooth complexity never before tasted. Each of Grace O’Malley’s fine spirits are distilled at The Great Northern Distillery. It is in this center of whiskey excellence that Grace O’Malley’s Master Blender, Paul Caris, together with Master Distillers of The Great Northern Distillery bring the magic to Grace O’Malley Whiskey from distilling to blending and cask management. In addition to whiskey, experience the taste of Ireland with Grace O’Malley’s crafted Heather Infused Irish Gin: a traditional-style gin made with modern distilling techniques to capture the native flavors of Ireland. Grace O’Malley Spirits are widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Grace O’Malley Whiskey is now available at leading off-premise accounts in the U.S. including Simply Wine in New York City with information available on SevenFifty.

About Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey

Proclamation Irish Whiskey is owned by Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta, based in Co. Mayo, a team working collaboratively with some of Ireland and the world’s leading craftspeople, technical experts and spirits professionals in bringing premium Irish spirits to market. The team specializes in blending, maturing and finishing Irish whiskeys, creating premium spirits and brand building for the international market. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is initially available in a bespoke, fully recyclable tube that has been specially developed for the launch and includes an illustration of the then Sackville Street (now O’Connell Street). The suggested retail price (SRP) for Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is $29.99. Proclamation Blended Irish Whiskey is distilled at The Great Northern Distillery in Dundalk, Ireland and widely distributed in Europe and currently imported in the U.S. by MHW. Inis Tine Uisce Teoranta launched the Grace O’Malley Spirits brand dedicated to the Irish Pirate Queen Grace O’Malley in the US in March 2020.

For More Information:

https://www.graceomalleywhiskey.com