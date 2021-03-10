Grand Brulot Cognac Coffee Increases Distribution, Announces Strategic Partnership with Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing

NEW YORK, NY — Grand Brulot, the award-winning VSOP Cognac & Cafe, has announced its partnership with leading sales and marketing company, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing to further expand the brand’s growing presence nationwide. The partnership comes at the tail end of several, high-profile awards and distinctions the Cognac brand has achieved at the start of the year.

“We’re excited to expand our offering to our customers coast to coast,” notes Francisco Tonarley, Founder and CEO of Grand Brulot. “Blue Ridge has deep insight in the spirits industry and an amazing roster of partner brands that we’re honored to stand with. Today’s news is the first of many great announcements, partnerships, and campaigns we have set for this year!”

While Grand Brulot is already available in major distributors and premium restaurants in six markets throughout the United States, the partnership with Blue Ridge will further accelerate the brand’s on-premise channels–as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic–as well as bolster Grand Brulot’s off-premise and online sales.

“We look forward to expanding Grand Brulot’s footprint across the US,” states Carlos Carreras, CEO of Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing. The addition of Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Cafe is a great addition to our diverse portfolio. We are excited to partner with such a great brand and company.”

Grand Brulot’s modern take on the 18th century French (and later, New Orleans) tradition of spiking coffee with Brandy, has proven to be a bar cart staple for loyal customers who enjoy the spirit’s notes of nutmeg, orange, and coffee. And, the 80-proof spirit is expected to receive a warm welcome from new customers in the dark beverage category as well as coffee enthusiasts who can appreciate the espresso-level caffeine boost in every pour.

Grand Brulot is distilled in Cognac, France at the Tardy Distillery, who has been making fine Cognac for over six generations. The Cognac is blended and aged with the Robusta Coffee bean essence to make the rich, full-bodied spirit today.

About Grand Brulot

A new take on an 18th century French tradition and a tribute to an infamous New Orleans cocktail, Grand Brulot VSOP Cognac Café is the exquisite result of Cognac, coffee and lore seamlessly blended together. Centuries ago, the French introduced the concept of spiking their coffee with brandy to create a digestif and, in 2018, Grand Brulot was launched reviving that custom with a new recipe, uniting VSOP Cognac with rich Robusta Coffee from Ecuador. It is the meticulous blend and aging of these two beautiful liquids that makes Grand Brulot so spectacular.

About Blue Ridge

Founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Blue Ridge Spirits & Wine Marketing is a sales and marketing company representing a diverse portfolio of wine and spirits from around the world. Our portfolio is comprised of brands both created and developed by Blue Ridge, as well as partner brands selected for their growth potential. The Blue Ridge team collectively has 150+ years of experience in the industry and a strong sales force with established distributor and retailer relationships. The team is committed to fostering quality brand building nationwide. For more information, please visit BlueRidgeSpirits.com.

