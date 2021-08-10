Grand Teton Distillery Announces Expansion

Driggs, Idaho – Grand Teton Distillery announced its plans to open a new tasting room, adjacent to the distillery this winter. Construction has begun on an 8000 square foot space that will include a 2000 square foot tasting room, an area for additional production equipment and increased storage for the distillery. The new building will enable Grand Teton Distillery to increase its production capacity up to 50k nine-liter cases annually in the coming years. Commemorating the distillery’s 10th anniversary, this is the second expansion since opening in 2011.

“We’re excited to create a space that will finally be able to accommodate more guests. We’ve outgrown both our warehouse and tasting room,” says Andrew Boczar, Vice President of Grand Teton Distillery. “As we enter our tenth year, we’re delighted to be able to welcome even more of the community along with tour buses — and we’re looking forward to increasing production at the same time.”

The new tasting room, designed by Better by Design, will be able to accommodate up to 50 guests and is ideal for locals, tour groups and events. Guests will enjoy complimentary tastings of Grand Teton Distillery’s award-winning spirits including its vodkas, whiskeys and bourbons. Tours of the distillery will be available by appointment, featuring the distilling process from grain to glass. Additionally, an enlarged shop will allow guests to purchase spirits and merchandise.

In line with Grand Teton Distillery’s sustainability efforts, a grant is being applied for that will enable solar panels to be installed on the south-facing roof. Additionally, high volatility alcohol ‘heads,’ or the vapors that boil off during the distillation process, will be collected and used to provide some ambient heat to the new tasting room.

Slated to open to the public this winter, the tasting room will look to accommodate larger groups for the summer 2022 season.

About Grand Teton Distillery

Founded in 2011 in Teton Valley Idaho, Grand Teton Distillery is a family-owned and operated craft distillery. It sits at an elevation of 6500 feet in the shadow of the Grand Teton. Using mineral-rich glacial snowmelt and more than 240k pounds of Idaho potatoes annually, its award-winning premium vodkas, bourbons and whiskeys are made entirely from local and regional ingredients. A number of sustainable practices are used to create Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits, doing its part to preserve the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem— the only intact ecosystem remaining in the Lower 48 states. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits have earned national acclaim at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Global Spirit Awards and NY International Spirits Competition as well as high ratings acknowledged by Wine Enthusiast. Grand Teton Distillery’s spirits are distributed throughout the West.

For More Information:

http://www.tetondistillery.com/