Introducing Optimist Drinks Non-Alc Clean Botanical Spirits

LOS ANGELES, CA — Born out of the desire to rethink what it means to “have a drink”, Optimist Botanicals is the first collection of distilled botanical spirits made without alcohol, sugar, additives or artificial preservatives – the first and only completely clean NoLo beverage collection that satisfies the demand of the growing ‘Mindful Drinking’ movement. Originally created in LA with a master distiller, using a complex blend of meticulously sourced and carefully distilled ingredients, Optimist Botanicals are entirely free of alcohol, sugar, sodium, carbs, calories, additives, and artificial preservatives, allowing ‘sober curious’ gourmands and health-conscious consumers to enjoy a delicious craft spirit without compromising their mental or physical wellbeing.

Optimist Drinks’ first offering is Optimist Botanicals, signature distilled non-alcoholic botanical spirits that come in three elegant blends, BRIGHT, FRESH, and SMOKEY. A liquid loveletter to Los Angeles, each unique flavor takes consumers on a sensory journey to salt-sprayed coastlines (BRIGHT), verdant canyons (FRESH) and arid desert (SMOKEY), inspired by the diverse cultures, landscapes and mindsets of LA.

Optimist Drinks’ Co-Founders, husband and wife Tommy and Lisa Farr Johnstone, realized that despite the popularity of the increasingly crowded NoLo (No and Low) alc drinks space, a crafted, complex importantly clean offering was missing. The original recipes were developed with a master distiller in Downtown Los Angeles. The three (3) distinct blends each combine 10-15 unique botanical distillates, employing a range of extraction methods – steam, vacuum, and CO2 extraction, some you’d expect from a high-end craft spirit, but others more commonly used in perfume making or the cannabis industry. This ensures they use the truest ‘essence’ or ‘spirit’ of every botanical. The ingredients are meticulously sourced from all over the world, keeping sustainable farming and supply practices in mind.

BRIGHT is inspired by Venice Beach with notes of citrus, sherbert and salty sunshine featuring Lemon, Jasmine, Green Mandarin, Lavender, Turmeric, Cornmint, Orange, Tangerine, Fennel, Myrrh and Cinnamon Leaf.

FRESH takes its cue from the verdant Topanga canyons after a late spring rain with notes of wild herbs, wet leaves and earthy pine from Juniper Berries, Cilantro, Lime Peel, Fennel, Lovage, Basil, Angelica Root, Red Thyme, Tarragon, Jasmine, Habanero, Oregano and Tangerine

SMOKEY takes its inspiration from the High Desert at sunset with warming and intense notes of bonfire, bittersweetness and spice from Lapsang Souchong, Bitter Red Orange, Clove, Ginger, Sage, Turmeric, Bergamot, Cinnamon leaf, Habanero, Geranium, Valencia Orange, and Jasmine.

In addition to creating an alternative beverage that gives people a choice, the freedom to experiment with their drinking rituals and enhance their social connections, Optimist has a broader mission to promote mental and social wellbeing and will create ‘tools for Optimists’ beyond the drinks, launching ‘In Progress’, a bi-weekly podcast that helps build a practise of optimism

The founders of Optimist Drinks are building a company with integrity, purpose and one that is genuinely sustainable. There has never been a more crucial time for optimism, and Optimist believes that people deserve the freedom to experiment with their drinking rituals and strengthen their social connections without compromising their physical and mental wellbeing.

The company will direct 2% of all sales to provide access to mental wellbeing services for underserved youth in every market they sell in. Their non-profit launch partner in LA is a Safe Place for Youth , a Venice Beach -based organization that empowers young people experiencing homelessness to thrive by providing lasting, holistic, community driven solutions. Optimist Drinks is also working towards B Corp status in its ongoing mission to safeguard both people and planet through sustainable practices and promoting physical and mental wellness. Welcome to the year of the Optimist.

A 500ML (16.9 oz) bottle of Optimist is available for pre-order at optimistdrinks.com ($35)

