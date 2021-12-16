James Bay Distillers Expands Wholesale to Illinois

Everett, Wash. — James Bay Distillers announced that it has expanded its wholesale availability in Illinois through Liberation Distribution, “LibDib,” in Chicago. The company currently sells a select number of its products direct-to-consumer in Illinois through SpirtHub’s online portal, which also covers Nebraska, North Dakota and New Hampshire.

“This is a significant expansion for us,” said Ernest Troth, company president. “Our Illinois non-resident dealer permit and collaboration with LibDib now makes all of our products available to retailers, on- and off-premise sellers.”

The company is based at Paine Field in Everett, WA, about 20 miles north of Seattle.

Company products which are now on offer in Illinois through LibDib include:

Galloping Goose Canadian Whisky, a 3-year bourbon-recipe whisky bottled at 88 proof. The “Galloping Goose” boasts 5 gold medals, a 97-point double-gold from PR%F in Las Vegas and was named Canadian Whisky of The Year at Hong Kong’s Asia International Spirits Competition. There are no adjuncts, flavorings or coloring in this this whisky and it is a top performer for the company.

Lochside Summer Gin No. 5, named one of Wine Enthusiast’s “top 12” favorite gins, which features orange blossom, kumquat, mandarin, tangerine and orange zest among its signature botanicals. Their summer gin also boasts its own gold medals and tastes like “summer in a glass.”

James Bay Navy Gin, which features elderflower, vanilla and lemon as it’s flavor forward botanicals. These flavors are said to coincide with the favorite cake flavors of the Queen of England, and represent the company’s nod to the British heritage of navy gin. This gin is a double-gold medal winner and is rated as “dangerously smooth,” by the John Barleycorn competition.

Gintrigue Barrel-Aged Gin, a 95 point gold medal award winner in Hong Kong and a gold medal winner at the Fifty Best competition in New York City. This is James Bay’s cognac-barrel finished version of their London Dry, not separately released.

Strait Up Killer Vodka, the company’s “Russian method” vodka, reflecting the six-months they spent reading Russian vodka-making patents and discussing production methods with a Russian super premium producer near Moscow. This is a sipping vodka, and a gold medal award winner also. There is no perceptible nose to this vodka – it presents a very clean start, neutral in the mid-palate and has no burn at the finish.

James Bay Finocchietto, their original Italian-recipe anise, fennel and almond flavored spirit. Initially made in-house just for fun, this spirit won a double gold medal in the “Best of the Northwest” competition.

Details about these and other spirits, pricing, availability and terms are available to retailers who have registered with LibDib. Inquiries may also may be made by email or phone. Direct to consumer pricing may also be seen at the link which provides shipping to Washington State, Alaska and the District of Columbia. The company is currently also represented in California by LibDib, also for sales to retailers, both on- and off-premise.

