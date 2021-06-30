Kali Uchis Stars In New 1800 Cristalino Tequila Campaign

1800 Tequila, the world’s most-awarded tequila line, debuts a cinematographic campaign for new 1800 Cristalino Tequila, displaying two GRAMMY-winners: singer-songwriter and brand ambassador Kali Uchis and director Jenn Nkiru. As the ‘Best Taste in Tequila,’ established on the brand’s award-winning credentials, 1800 Tequila presents a befitting partnership with acclaimed culture-driving music and entertainment creatives.

The female-led film, directed by internationally-regarded music video director Jenn Nkiru and starring global superstar, Kali Uchis, highlights 1800 Cristalino Tequila’s exquisite crystalline an~ejo liquid set to a never-before-heard remix of Kali’s chart-topping single “telepatía,” from the release of her first Spanish album Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios).

“In this 1800 Cristalino Tequila campaign, I play a risk-taker who defies the traditional bar scene to find my own celebration with like-minded people, dancing the night away to a new remix of ‘Telepatia,’” Kali Uchis says. “1800 Cristalino Tequila invites viewers to turn everyday moments into special celebrations by reaching for a higher level of taste.”

In the visual and sensory campaign, Kali portrays a rebellious protagonist waiting to order a drink at the bar, to no avail. Intending to start off her night, she takes matters into her own authority, she reaches for a precious gem, an eye-catching luxe glass bottle of 1800 Cristalino Tequila, on a bar’s coveted top shelf. By climbing a library ladder behind the bar, Kali escapes on a magical upward ascent to a prestigious Cristalino celebration, and then even higher into a luxurious setting as a glamorous party-host, adorned in glittering jewels. She glows as she dances alongside likeminded guests and toasts to the moment with her new friends.

“We’re excited to debut this campaign in partnership with our creative agency Translation, as well as esteemed musical talents Kalis Uchis and Jenn Nkiru, challenging viewers to step out of their comfort zones and into exciting new tequila experiences,” says Lander Otegui, SVP Marketing of Proximo Spirits.“1800 Cristalino Tequila is a result of our continued innovation in creating spirits as unique as the drinker itself, inspiring our audience to seek taste in both their tequila choice and their personal moments of celebration.”

1800 Tequila will release the new 1800 Cristalino hero video alongside its current “Taste of Victory” commercial. The 1800 Cristalino Tequila campaign will air across national TV, digital video and social media on BET, Comedy Central, Facebook, FX, Hulu, Instagram, Univision, YouTube, Vevo and more, beginning June 28th. For more information about 1800 Tequila, please visit 1800Tequila.com and to view the TV campaign, please visit here.

For More Information:

https://www.1800tequila.com/