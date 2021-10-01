Lobos 1707 Tequila x Nike Air Force 1 “BYOT” Kit Contest Announcement

The Lobos 1707 Tequila team is reliving LeBron James’ iconic court side game 5 moment and inviting fans to enter to win exclusive #BYOT (Bring Your Own Tequila) kit. The independent spirits brand is offering the co-branded cedar package including limited edition Nike Air Force 1 “BYOT” sneakers evocative of the pair worn by LeBron, a wolfpack member and investor in Lobos 1707, paired with the top shelf offering, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo.

Combining old and new world techniques to craft the distinctive flavor profiles of each liquid, Lobos 1707 tequilas utilize 100% blue weber agave from the Los Altos de Jalisco region of Mexico. The PX barrel finish sets the liquid apart, a process that has been a tradition in Founder Diego Osorio’s family since the 16th century which creates a superior taste and quality. The masterfully crafted Extra Añejo was aged for three years in American white oak and finished in the historic Pedro Ximénez (PX) wine barrels using the solera system method for a lasting flavor experience. This glass is best served neat or on the rocks; never mixed, and should be savored.

To enter the drawing for chance to win the “BYOT” kit, fans can download the NTWRK app and submit an entry. The winners will be announced this Thursday, September 30 at 6PM PT alongside a conversation with Lobos 1707 investors LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Diego Osorio.

