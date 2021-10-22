Long Drink Expands Distribution Across the Midwest And Continues To Expand Nationally

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Long Drink, the brand built on the heritage of the legendary Finnish alcohol category of long drinks, best described as citrus soda with real liquor, announced that it has expanded its distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (SGWS) and Alliance Beverage Distributing into Indiana and Western Michigan, respectively.

The expansion announcement comes on the heels of the brand’s successful debut across California, Arizona, Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Illinois earlier this year. In expanding its partnership with both SGWS and Alliance Beverage Distributing, Long Drink is significantly growing the brand’s national footprint in the Midwest.

“We continue to partner with SGWS and Alliance Beverage Distributing because of their extensive expertise across Midwest markets, including Indiana and Western Michigan. These partnerships will allow us to grow long lasting relationships with their existing connections to ensure customers across both states will be able to find Long Drink in their favorite bars, restaurants and retailers,” says Evan Burns, CEO and Co-Founder of The Finnish Long Drink.

Providing a subtle and natural, yet refreshing kick, the drink is ideal for enjoying life at the golf course, picnicking in the sun, or around a card table with good company.

Traditional (5.5% ABV) – Flawlessly natural and effortlessly smooth, the traditional flavor is the perfect introduction to the legendary, traditional Finnish long drink.

Zero (5% ABV) – All the great taste, without the guilt. Long Drink Zero has no carbs or sugar ensuring that you can enjoy it without worry.

Cranberry (5.5% ABV) – Just for fun, switch the classic citrus flavor for cranberry.

Strong (8.5% ABV) – For those looking for an extra kick, the Strong Long Drink will give you a high alcohol percentage, without the heavy taste.

Long Drink is sold across the US and is easily available via Drizly and on finnishspirits.com.

About The Long Drink

“Long drink” is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland – a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II. Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born. Now this legend has finally been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). The Long Drink is currently available in stores across the nation or online at thelongdrink.com.

About Alliance Beverage Distributing

Founded in 2013 by Larry Gary and Tim Sullivan, Alliance Beverage has recruited the best talent available, contributing to the highest standards of performance, because we work together with commitment, & integrity. Today, Alliance has more than 350 team members and services over 5,000 customers across the Western half of Michigan. With three distribution facilities and six sales offices, our employees live and are active in the communities they serve. For more information visit alliancebeverage.com. Follow us on Twitter and on Facebook at Facebook.com/thealliancebev.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

