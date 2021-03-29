Lost Lantern Announces Spring 2021 Single Cask Collection

Lost Lantern, the new independent bottler of American whiskey that launched in late 2020, is excited to announce their Spring 2021 release of limited edition single casks.

The brand’s first single cask release was exceptionally well received with Cask #4 from Iroonroot Republic selling out almost immediately. Less than 20% of the first three casks from the Winter 2020 release remain available for purchase.

For the Spring 2021 release, Lost Lantern is shining a light on whiskies that represent three rapidly emerging regional styles: Southwest single malt from Whiskey Del Bac, Texas bourbon from Balcones and cool climate/Northeastern rye from New York Distilling Co.

Beginning April 12, the Spring 2021 release, consisting of five new single casks, will be offered for purchase via LostLanternWhiskey.com and at select retailers in Kentucky and Southern California:

Cask #5, Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt, 2nd fill (66 btls): SRP, $100

(66 btls): SRP, $100 Cask #6, Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt, 2nd fill (63 btls): SRP, $100

(63 btls): SRP, $100 Cask #7, Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt, 1st fill (66 btls): SRP, $100

(66 btls): SRP, $100 Cask #8, Balcones Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey (199 btls): SRP, $90

(199 btls): SRP, $90 Cask #9, New York Distilling Company New York Straight Rye Whiskey (133 btls): SRP, $70

Single casks are an essential piece of the Lost Lantern model, inspired by the long tradition of independent bottlers in Scotland. These highly limited, one-of-a-kind single casks consist of unique and deeply expressive whiskies produced by some of the finest distilleries in the United States.

Of special note is a triad of casks (#5, #6, #7) from Arizona’s Whiskey Del Bac. Lost Lantern Co-Founders Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski specifically chose this trio to highlight some of their favorite aspects of the range of mesquite-smoked whiskies produced by the distillery. “This is a unique opportunity to present a comparison of the casks coming out of Whiskey Del Bac,” commented Nora and Adam. “We think you can learn a lot about a distillery by trying several single barrels side-by-side, and the variety of flavors seen in these casks shows just how pronounced those differences can be, both as a result of different cooperage and simple barrel-to-barrel variation.”

Each season, Lost Lantern will debut a new collection of single casks, and may announce one-off limited releases from time-to-time. Subscribe to Lost Lantern’s newsletter to learn about new offerings as they become available. The Spring 2021 release is Lost Lantern’s second release since launching in October 2020. All single cask offerings are bottled at cask strength, non-chill-filtered and have natural color.

ABOUT LOST LANTERN’S SPRING 2021 SINGLE CASK COLLECTION

Casks #5, #6, #7: Whisky Del Bac Arizona Single Malt

The whiskey for each of these three single casks from Whiskey Del Bac in Tucson, Arizona was made from 100% malted barley, 60% of which was smoked with mesquite wood. The distillery’s founder, Stephen Paul, used to make ornate furniture out of mesquite wood before he began producing whiskey in the Sonoran Desert. Today, Whiskey Del Bac is recognized as a pioneer in the Southwest style of mesquite-smoked whiskies.

Single Cask #5: Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt

(66 btls | 129.2 Proof): SRP, $100

Cask #5 is the most savory of the three Whiskey Del Bac casks available. Aged in second-fill American oak, it has a leathery, smoky flavor, like burnt embers on a grill, but with a rich herbal note that keeps the whiskey in balance. Big, very smoky, and extremely distinctive.

Single Cask #6: Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt

(63 bottles | 130.6 Proof): SRP, $100

Cask #6 is the most fruit-driven of the three casks available. Aged in second-fill American oak, it has a spicy, rich flavor, with hints of barbecued red fruit and a good deal of smoke. Tastes like a hot desert evening, or at least like you would enjoy drinking it on a hot desert evening.

Single Cask #7: Whiskey Del Bac Arizona Single Malt

(66 bottles | 122.2 Proof): SRP, $100

Cask #7 was aged in a new American oak cask, unlike the other two Whiskey Del Bac casks. The result is that even after just one year in the desert, Cask #7 is the most oak-driven of the three and has an intensely spicy, herbal flavor, with bold oak and baking spice mingling with the mesquite smoke.

Single Cask #8, Balcones Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey

(199 btls | 126.8 Proof): SRP, $90

Balcones is a pioneer, not just in Texas Whiskey but across the board. Their experiments with mashbills, barrel finishes, barrel sizes, and new techniques have helped break new ground in American whiskey. This single cask of straight bourbon whiskey is produced from 100% Texas-grown roasted blue corn, an unusual mash bill for a bourbon. It’s aged for two years in a 60-gallon new American oak cask in the Texas heat, and tastes like charred, buttery corn-on-the-cob dipped in maple syrup.

Single Cask #9, New York Distilling Company New York Straight Rye Whiskey

(133 btls | 117.2 Proof): SRP, $70

New York Distilling Co. is one of the nation’s premiere craft distilleries championing the rebirth of cool climate rye whiskey in the Empire State. This single cask was mashed, fermented, distilled, barreled and aged at New York Distilling Co’s Pine Island distillery. A truly distinctive cold-climate rye whiskey, Cask #9 is sweet and aromatic, evoking chocolate-covered Turkish delight. Unlike the apple brandy cask-finished Winter 2020 release (Cask #3) from NYDC, Cask #9 is straight rye whiskey without a finish that has been aged for four years in a 53-gallon new American oak cask.

In addition to the new single cask releases, Lost Lantern’s flagship blend, American Vatted Malt Edition No. 1 (SRP $120) remains available. Created in collaboration with some of the biggest names in American single malt (Balcones in TX, Copperworks in WA, Santa Fe Spirits in NM, Triple Eight in MA, Westward in OR, and Virginia Distillery Co. in VA), American Vatted Malt is a demonstration of how whiskies from across the country can come together in a new way. The Lost Lantern single casks show how whiskey can reflect where it’s made, how it’s made, and who made it, and demonstrate that compelling whiskey comes from all across the United States.

ABOUT LOST LANTERN

Founded by Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski, Lost Lantern is a new independent bottler of American whiskey. Inspired by the long tradition of independent bottlers in Scotland, the company seeks out the most unique and exciting whiskies being made across the country and releases them as single casks and blends, always with a deep commitment to transparency. Currently, the Lost Lantern portfolio consists of American Vatted Malt Edition No. 1, a blend of American single malt whiskey made in collaboration with six distilleries from across the U.S.—and nine single cask whiskies. Lost Lantern Whiskey is available for purchase at LostLanternWhiskey.com and at Seelbachs.com.

