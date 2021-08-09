Motörhead Releases Ace of Spades Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Pewaukee, Wis. – Brew Pipeline announced the launch of Motörhead Ace of Spades Bourbon, its latest collaboration with rock legends, Motörhead. The bourbon will debut this weekend in limited edition Sturgis bottles around the rally. Due to popular demand, Brew Pipeline is now taking orders for the high-rye bourbon, which will be available across the U.S. next month.

“After years of development, we’re excited to finally release Motörhead Ace of Spades Bourbon,” says Steve Kwapil, CEO and co-founder of Brew Pipeline. “We wanted to ensure that the bourbon would be able to stand on its own. Proof Artisan Distillers quickly recognized the band’s vision and the end result is incredibly unique, complex and smooth. We’re thrilled to share this collaboration spirit with bourbon and Motörhead fans across the country.”

The Motörhead approved bourbon is produced and bottled by award-winning, small-batch distillery, Proof Artisan Distillers in Fargo, ND. Aged four years in charred oak barrels, the bourbon is a blend of 60% corn, 36% rye and 4% barley. With notes of vanilla on the nose, this bourbon has a balanced combination of spicy and sweet flavors with cinnamon, rye, black pepper and mint. Full-bodied and complex it tastes of oak, caramelized brown sugar, tobacco and cocoa with a strong cinnamon finish.

Product specs include:

Suggested retail price, $39.99-49.99

750ml bottles

90 proof, 45% abv

Following the success of Motörhead Röad Crew, an American Pale Ale released last fall, Brew Pipeline once again teamed up with Motörhead and Global Merchandising Services to bring this spirit to life. Band members Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell have contributed to the development of the bourbon’s flavor profile with frequent tastings throughout the process. Named for their hit album, Ace of Spades, the bottle features artwork from the album cover along with signatures from band members Lemmy Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee.

Beginning September, Motörhead Bourbon will be available for year-round distribution by Brew Pipeline across the nation. For more information regarding distribution and retail, email info@brewpipeline.com and visit drinkmotorhead.com

About Brew Pipeline

Led by industry veterans, Brew Pipeline is a turnkey national distribution platform for craft beverage producers. Forward-thinking initiatives including Portfolio, Collab and Guest Brewer provide a number of opportunities to connect brewers to new markets, retailers and consumers. Additionally, they provide resources that build brewers brands, expand distributor portfolios and add true incremental dollars to both breweries and distributors alike. As a one stop solution for all logistics beyond the brewers’ dock, Brew Pipeline handles everything from marketing and promotions to order harvesting, registrations and chain communications. For more information, visit brewpipeline.com and follow on social media @brewpipline.

About Proof Artisan Distillers

Proof Artisan Distillers resides in a historic building previously occupied by Fargo’s Municipal Court. Master distiller, Jay Kath, has an unequaled pallet and an amazing talent for crafting spirits. Brothers, Jay & Joel share their passion by fostering uncompromising standards. Quality is assured through every step: grain source, mash, ferment, distillation, barrel specifications, whiskey cellar maturation, final barrel conditioning and bottling. Each and every drop is produced on site. For more information, visit proofdistillers.com

About Motörhead

An English rock band formed in June 1975 by bassist, singer, and songwriter Ian Fraser “Lemmy” Kilmister, Motörhead quickly rose to great prominence in the British punk and heavy metal scenes. Although they changed their line-up several times, Motörhead never compromised or changed their unique, raging sound, which saw the band and their music become a lifestyle for many people from all genres, whether rockers, punks or alternative.

As a power trio, they had particular success in the early 1980s with several successful singles in the UK Top 40. The albums Overkill, Bomber, Ace of Spades and particularly No Sleep ‘till Hammersmith cemented Motörhead’s reputation as a top-tier rock band. The band is ranked number 26 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Motörhead released 22 studio albums, 13 live recordings, 12 compilation albums, and four EPs over a career spanning 45 years. The Motörhead legacy (and lifestyle) lives strongly on through their music and loyal fans, with the band garnering a nomination for the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For more information, visit imotorhead.com. Follow @OfficialMotorhead on Instagram and Facebook, @myMotorhead on Twitter. For Motörhead Fan Pages, follow @motorheadfanpage on Instagram and Facebook.

About Global Merchandising Services:

Global Merchandising Services is a music, artist, celebrity and brand merchandise company. Founded by Barry Drinkwater in 2008, with headquarters in London and Los Angeles. The Global team have worked with Motörhead as their exclusive merchandise partner for over 30 years and have been instrumental in developing numerous alcoholic beverages on behalf of Lemmy and Motörhead. For more information, visit globalmerchservices.com

For More Information:

http://www.drinkmotorhead.com/