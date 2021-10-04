NAUD Spirits & M.S. Walker Brands Partner With Recording Artist & Entrepreneur

Boston, Mass. – NAUD Spirits and its U.S. importer M.S. Walker Brands announced a new partnership with Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and media multihyphenate Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins. NAUD’s portfolio of premium craft spirits is anchored by a line of premium cognacs currently available in the U.S., including V.S., V.S.O.P., X.O. and Extra. In conjunction with this new partnership, M.S. Walker Brands is also importing the NAUD gin and vodka offerings.

“NAUD’s rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries in France, combined with my knowledge and experience in growing brands, particularly in the hospitality and spirits industry, has tremendous potential to see explosive growth here in the U.S.,” says Jeezy. “As I continue to grow my business portfolio, I look to brands, like NAUD, that possess legacy experience but with a desire to push beyond conventionality for a better business.”

As the cognac market continues to grow in the United States, Jeezy will be deeply involved with the brand’s marketing and promotional efforts to reach new consumers. This new partnership is designed to expand brand awareness through engaging activations, including concert sponsorships, meet and greets, retail bottle signings, tasting dinners, nightclub appearances and promotions, and online activations.

“We are very excited to be working hand-in-hand with an accomplished artist and businessman of Jeezy’s caliber who can add the exact kind of innovative thinking and strategy we believe will help take our brand to the next level need to break out in the U.S. market,” says Pierre Naud, Sales Manager for NAUD Spirits.

Fans of Jeezy and premium spirits enthusiasts, alike, will now be able to experience and interact with the NAUD brand in an exciting new way through this partnership. For distribution and other sales-related inquiries, please contact Mitchell Green at mgreen@mswalker.com.

About NAUD

Founded in 1923, the expertise and passion of distilling has been passed down through five generations. Today the house of Naud Cognac is in the more than capable hands of Jean-Michel Naud and his son, Pierre. The ethos of the house is, and always has been, unconventionality. From the days of the founding ancestor right through to today, every single one of their products is produced specifically to be of interest to the liquor and Cognac connoisseur.

About Jeezy

Over the course of his legendary career, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins has three #1 Billboard albums, sold more than 20 million albums and singles worldwide and has had multiple chart-topping hits. Through the release of his 12 solo albums, Jeezy has collected additional platinum and gold certifications, several Grammy Award nominations, an unbroken streak of Top Ten albums, and nine Top Ten singles as a featured and lead artist. Most recently, Jeezy released The Recession 2, under Def Jam where he also holds an executive role as senior advisor to the chairman on issues related to A&R and artist development.

While music is his talent, business is his passion. As an entrepreneur, new business ventures for Jeezy include multiple real estate properties, Defiance Fuel fitness water and a partnership with American Cut Steakhouse. In February 2020, Jeezy announced the launch of a full-service sports management agency called Sports99. Additionally, Jeezy founded a 501c3, Street Dreamz Foundation, over 10 years ago to consistently be involved in improving the lives of those less fortunate in his hometown of Atlanta. For his continuous community service efforts, he has been awarded two Phoenix Awards from the city of Atlanta – the highest honor an individual or group can receive from the Mayor of Atlanta.

About M.S. Walker Brands

Founded in 1933, M.S. Walker, Inc. is a fifth generation New England-based importer & distributor of fine wines and spirits, serving both national and international brands. Based in Massachusetts, M.S. Walker Brands acts as an Agency Importer of select national spirit and wine brands from around the world, in addition to manufacturing its own Spirits in Boston, MA.

For More Information:

https://naudspirits.com