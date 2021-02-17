New Gin-Based RTD Cocktail Line Zaddy’s Debuts

Petaluma, CA – We are pleased to announce the official launch of Zaddy’s, a new gin-based, low-alcohol, ready-to-drink, canned cocktail company founded in the San Francisco Bay Area, and now available throughout California. Zaddy’s is introducing three new drinks, which bridge the gap between hard seltzer and canned cocktail, with the health-conscious drinker in mind. If you think you hate gin, think again.

Zaddy’s bubbly, flavorful, craft cocktails are revamped cult classics never-before-seen in a can. Zaddy Benham, co-founder of Zaddy’s says, “We couldn’t find any of our favorite gin cocktails in cans, so we decided to recreate low-alcohol, low-sugar versions of them in artful, recyclable packaging unlike anything else we’ve seen in the category.” Authentically crafted with organic ingredients—containing minimal alcohol, sugar, and calories—active, mindful consumers can drink during the day, without ruining the night (and vice-versa). Sourcing premium gin from Sonoma and fresh juice from California farms, Zaddy’s is always free of any artificial flavors or high-fructose corn syrup. Each 12-ounce can is only 100 calories, 4.5% ABV, gluten-free, and contains no more than 3 grams of organic cane sugar.

Zaddy’s is entering the marketplace with three crushable canned cocktails, now available in select stores for a suggested retail price of $11.99 for a four-pack and $2.99 a can. 12-packs and 24-packs are also available for purchase through the Zaddy’s website for $45.39 and $81.76 and can be shipped anywhere within California. Meet the next gin-eration of canned cocktails:

Corpse Reviver – a low-alcohol take on the cocktail, Corpse Reviver #2, this bartender’s favorite is rumored to “revive” one from their hangover. The deep citrus notes mixed with fennel and nutmeg extract creates a complex flavor that’s the perfect “hair of the dog that bit you.

Gin Sonic – a lighter, low-sugar take on the popular Gin & Tonic—but with only a splash of tonic—and a refreshing hint of lime and mint.

Gin(ger) Fizz – pays homage to the classic Gin Fizz, but has been brightened with ginger and honey for a rejuvenating finish.

Sustainably focused, Zaddy’s is redefining the waste-filled beverage space by using recyclable packaging. The artfully designed labels by illustrator Lea Carey are easily removable so the cans can be properly recycled (in an effort to not end up in landfills). Their 4-pack carriers are made from paperboard packaging that is less harmful than plastic and biodegradable.

Connecting with and giving back to the local community is also important to Zaddy’s. They have joined 1% For the Planet and will give 1% of all proceeds to The Story of Stuff Project, a local non-profit fighting to correct environmental and social injustices. They are also members of Bay Area Made and are committed to developing partnerships with long-established Bay Area local businesses and organizations. Additionally, the company is fostering a larger sense of community around the brand through their love of movies, hiking, music, reading, art, and so much more—all of which can be seen on the Zaddy’s Zlog.

About Zaddy’s

Founded in 2019 by Zaddy Benham and Colleen Hochberger (life partners and long-time drinking buddies), the couple saw a hole in the market for sessionable, spirit-based seltzers that used premium ingredients and had a craft feel. When scanning store shelves, they felt that all the ready-to-drink options lacked interesting packaging and unique flavor profiles. They were inspired to recreate low-alcohol, low-sugar versions of their favorite gin cocktails. Experiments in their kitchen turned into a larger vision to share their crushable cocktails with the world, while also using their platform to give back and spark much-needed dialogues about causes they care about. After one sip of these creative and clean cocktails, you’ll understand why it’s Zaddy season all year-round.

For More Information:

https://drinkzaddys.com/home/