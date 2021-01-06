O.H. Ingram Announces Next In River Aged Series: River Aged Straight Rye

NASHVILLE – Brown Water Spirits LLC, the maker of the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series, is proud to announce today the release of the next expression in its River Aged Series, O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Rye.

The release of O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Rye follows the highly successful launch in October of the first in the River Aged Series, O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey. After a strong launch in Middle Tennessee, O.H. Ingram quickly moved into East Tennessee, including, but not limited to, the Chattanooga, Knoxville and the Tri-Cities markets.

“The response to O.H. Ingram River Aged so far has been beyond what I could’ve possibly imagined,“ said proprietor Hank Ingram. “Since our Straight Whiskey hit shelves in October, whiskey lovers have been able to experience the taste created by our unique aging process, and our Straight Rye will only deepen their connection to the Ingram River Aged Series.”

“Bourbon first became popular in America because it came down the river to New Orleans where it gained popularity and distribution. The goal of our process was to put the river back into American whiskey and see what effect it would have on the whiskey,” Ingram continued. “Even in the midst of the pandemic, we’ve found that people are always ready for a good story and a good drink. With O.H. Ingram River Aged, we offer both.”

The O.H. Ingram River Aged Series is the only whiskey aged inside a first-of-its-kind floating rickhouse moored on the riverbank in Ballard County, KY. Here, it’s exposed to the climate of the Mighty Mississippi River and its rise and fall. These factors combine to provoke a unique interaction between wood and spirit that isn’t possible inside a traditional rickhouse. The constant motion of the river ensures that the whiskey never stops working, creating an extraordinary spirit with a taste mature beyond its years.

O.H. Ingram River Aged is the result of blending entrepreneurship and innovation with traditional aging processes. While all whiskies are products of the environment, only O.H. Ingram River Aged is ‘Mellowed on the Mississippi.’

Credentials: O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Rye

Proof: 98

Tasting Notes:

On the NoseButtery, floral, subtle notes of caramel

PalateVanilla, graham cracker, cinnamon, hints of hay and nutmeg

Finish

A very soft, buttery and smooth finish with notes of butterscotch, bubblegum, raspberry preserves and hints of tobaccoHank is the latest in his family to take a great idea to the water. More than 150 years ago, his family began its American success story with two things — oak trees and a rushing river. Now, Hank is adding his chapter to this story by bringing together whiskey and the magic of the river to create O.H. Ingram River Aged Whiskey.Ingram River Aged is currently available in Middle and East Tennessee with additional markets coming as inventories are available. ABOUT BROWN WATER SPIRITS Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. With whiskey aging operations in Ballard County, Kentucky, Brown Water Spirits pioneered the first patent-pending floating rickhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series. The first expression in the Series, O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey, has already attracted a number of accolades, including being awarded a score of 94 by The Tasting Panel Magazine. O.H. Ingram River Aged is presently available in Tennessee.

For More Information:

https://ingramwhiskey.com/straight-rye/