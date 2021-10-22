Ogden’s Own Distillery Introduces Side Bar, A Brand-New Craft Cocktail & Mixology Destination

Ogden, UTAH – Ogden’s Own Distillery, an award-winning leading distiller of craft spirits and the largest independently owned distillery in the state of Utah, officially announced the opening of Side Bar – the brand-new, on-site cocktail bar that officially opens to the public on October 27th.

Side Bar at Ogden’s Own Distillery will feature a dynamic and engaging cocktail menu that is “worth the trip” for all, and the bar is certain to quickly become a favorite mixology destination for Ogden locals, residents of Utah and visitors alike. Seeking to simplify the experience of not knowing what to order at a bar, Side Bar developed a unique way to cater to all flavor and spirits preferences. Ogden’s Own President Mark Fine, a 30-year beverage industry veteran, led the creation of a cocktail menu for Side Bar that is categorized into four flavor groups: Sweet & Fruity, Sour & Tart, Spicy, and Spirit Forward. Within each category, Ogden’s Own’s core portfolio of spirits is featured, including Five Wives Vodka (and its flavors “Sinful” and “Heavenly”), Porter’s Whiskeys (including Porter’s Small Batch Rye and flavors Peanut Butter, “Fire”, Huckleberry, Apple, Peach), Madam Pattirini Gin, and Underground Herbal Spirit. Side Bar even offers a wide selection of non-alcoholic “mocktails” so those who wish not to have alcohol or end up stuck with only water, soda, or a “Shirley Temple” can instead enjoy a handcrafted beverage that is housed in proper glassware, garnished, and tastes amazing.

Along with the enticing selection of cocktails, Ogden’s Own team worked tirelessly to incorporate its impeccable attention to detail at Side Bar. Every aspect of Side Bar and its beverage program, including glassware, garnishes, in-house made syrups, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, molecular/culinary expertise, and sustainably friendly practices (no plastic straws!) has been meticulously considered, illustrating Ogden’s Own’s dedication to cultivating an unparalleled level of quality. The Side Bar mixology team personally guides the cocktail selection process, hand-delivers each cocktail, and even creates cocktails tableside, reinforcing a personalized, memorable and “Instagrammable” experience with a dash of showmanship. Side Bar will also provide complimentary recipe cards to guests so that they can emulate their favorite cocktail at home and additionally offer monthly cocktail classes to bring out the inner mixologist in everyone.

“With Side Bar, we strive to share our inspiration with consumers and industry members through creative craft cocktails that use taste and presentation to engage all human senses…including your mind and heart,” says Mark Fine, President of Ogden’s Own Distillery. “Too many people go to a bar or restaurant and don’t know what to order, and we wanted to rethink that experience with an environment that is fun and unpretentious but executed with the utmost precision and professionalism, helping our guests discover multiple cocktails fitting their tastes and moods at any given time. We can’t wait to welcome guests from all over to Side Bar at Ogden’s Own.”

The initial beverage program for Side Bar was developed by Mark Fine, and also supported and executed by a team including Emily Yett (a renowned bartending consultant that has appeared on “Bar Rescue”), as well as the Brand Ambassadors and Resident Mixologists of Side Bar at Ogden’s Own, Brandi Strickler, Felicia Parsons, and Tommy McKeever. Side Bar’s mixology team plans to rotate the bar’s menu offerings every two to three months, remaining highly involved in the creativity of the bar’s upcoming menus and concepts.

Beginning Wednesday, October 27th, Side Bar at Ogden’s Own Distillery (615 W Stockman Way in Ogden) will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 pm to 10 pm. For more information on store hours, events, concerts, and other happenings at the distillery, please visit OgdensOwn.com.

