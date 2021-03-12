Ohza Heads South with Launch of Distribution in Georgia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Ohza, one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies, has partnered with Savannah Distributing Co. Inc. to expand its distribution footprint to the state of Georgia, the first official southern location for the New England-based brand. The expansion follows Ohza’s retail success in the Northeast as well as direct-to-consumer across the country.

“We’ve had continuous calls for Ohza to come to Georgia retailers and bars, so we are excited to finally launch in the area,” says Ohza Founder, Ryan Ayotte. “We have a significant presence throughout much of the East Coast so broadening those roots as we move south will be really exciting for consumers here.”

Available now, Ohza can be found at an extensive list of locations across Georgia, including Whole Foods, Total Wine & More, and select Target stores.

“We’re thrilled that our key chain partners wanted to expand our relationships to Georgia after impressive sales in their New England locations,” says Ayotte. “With great taste, fun packaging, and clean ingredients, Ohza fits the bill for what their customers are looking for”.

Ohza continues to be innovative in the pre-made cocktail segment through new packaging innovations such as kegs, creating the first-ever mimosa on draft, as well as recently expanding its product portfolio to include the newest flavor, Cranberry Mimosa. Once on-premises goes back to normal, Ohza will be launching its kegs in Georgia. Ready-to-drink cocktails are notoriously hard to sell to on-premises, but after an early test in Boston before the pandemic, Ohza has proven it is in a unique position to crack into the space and be the number one ready-to-drink in the on-premises market.

About Ohza

Ohza was founded in June 2019 by Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, MA. As a “champagne cocktail” company, Ohza uses quality sparkling wine and the same real juice when one would be making them, but with fewer calories, less sugar, and ready-to-drink. Now available in four flavors, Ohza is considered one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies in the industry. Ohza is available online in 42 states at ohzamimosas.com, as well as at 1600+ retailers including Whole Foods, Wegmans, Total Wine & More, Market Basket, and many more independent retailers. Follow Ohza on Instagram and Twitter @ohzamimosas, and like on Facebook.

