Old Line Spirits Releases American Single Malt Whiskeys Finished In Port, Madeira Barrels

BALTIMORE, Md. — Old Line Spirits released two limited-edition finished American Single Malt Whiskeys this fall as part of the distillery’s Double Oak series. Finished in tawny port and madeira barrels, the two selections will be available starting Nov. 13. For more information visit oldlinespirits.com.

“The barrel finishing process that gives us our Double Oak series adds a depth of flavor and character that complements our American Single Malt extremely well — these really are special whiskeys,” said co-founder Mark McLaughlin.

The American Single Malt Whiskey Double Oak Series – Port features notes of dark cherries, apricots, light baking spices, cocoa and caramel. Meanwhile, the American Single Malt Whiskey Double Oak Series – Madeira has notes of chocolate-covered raisins, a slight nuttiness, vanilla, caramel and nutmeg. Each release is a minimum of four years old, including six months in their respective finishing casks.

Both releases will retail for $64.99 and will be available at the distillery Nov. 13 — coinciding with the annual Fall Fling event — and at select retailers in late November.

Past Double Oak series American Single Malt Whiskeys have included an Oloroso sherry-finished whiskey released in 2018 as well as a Caribbean rum finish released in 2019. Both of these products will be released again in the future as Old Line’s barrel finishing program continues to grow.

About Old Line Spirits

Some stories are better told over whiskey — like the story behind Old Line Spirits. Mark McLaughlin and Arch Watkins met in the Navy flying EA-6B Prowlers, ended up stationed in the same reserve squadron in Baltimore, and embarked on civilian careers after retiring from the Navy. But when you’ve spent decades flying off aircraft carriers and being stationed all over the world, a desk job isn’t enough. The solution? Whiskey. American Single Malt, to be exact. In 2015, they connected with the owners of Golden Distillery, two Vietnam vets looking to pass the torch. Their tutelage and equipment was the start of Old Line Spirits. McLaughlin and Watkins opened Old Line Spirits in 2017 with plenty of distillery space, a courtyard bar and The Ready Room, Maryland’s first full beer, wine and spirits cocktail bar in a distillery. They produce American Single Malt whiskeys and aged Caribbean rums. For more information, visit oldlinespirits.com.

For More Information:

https://www.oldlinespirits.com