ONE ROQ Launches New Member Perks Featuring Casamigos And Josh Wine

ONE ROQ Vodka, emerging innovation and lifestyle brand, is announcing new Member Privileges of the ORVC (ONEROQClub.com), the exclusive owners and rewards club of ONE ROQ. Members of the ORVC can now apply their monthly discount codestowards purchases of the world class brands, Casamigos tequila and Josh wine through the ONE ROQ bottle store, offering some of the most competitive online prices on the web for these premium brands.

“We are excited about the potential added value being brought to members utilizing our platform for their monthly alcohol buying or gifting needs,” shares Garrett Green, Founder/Director at ONE ROQ “… with millions of bottles of Casamigos and Josh wine sold in the US each year, we hope this new reward of ORVC membership will also serve to attract more alcohol beverage consumers to the ONE ROQ family.

Among many unique things we are doing at our start up, this latest move should demonstrate the opportunity to become a competitive mobile ordering platform of premium alcohol, a market that has exploded during the pandemic. We look forward to the potential of partnering with online ordering platforms to bring additional world-class products into our bottle store as we continue to build allegiance among principled, and investment savvy alcohol consumers who are making the financially sensible decision to drink what they own, and own what they drink.”

For More Information:

https://oneroqclub.com/