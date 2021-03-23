O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company Launches Keeper’s Heart Cask Society

Minneapolis, MN – The O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company launched the Keeper’s Heart Cask Society today. This members-only society is the first offering from Keeper’s Heart Whiskey, which releases this summer. The Keeper’s Heart Cask Society provides numerous benefits to its members including the opportunity to purchase a rare and remarkable whiskey distilled by legendary Master Distiller Brian Nation (formerly of Redbreast, Powers, Midleton and Jameson whiskies) aged in a unique cask bearing the member’s name. Additionally, members will receive behind-the-scenes access at the Minneapolis-based distillery; personal meetings and conversation with Brian Nation; exclusive content; and personalized tastings.

Keeper’s Heart Whiskey is part of the O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company, which is slated to open to the public this summer. With a vision to create world class whiskey in their hometown of Minneapolis, the distillers believe that the spirit of family and friends and our shared experiences together provide us with deep connection and meaning. Keeper’s Heart celebrates those moments worth keeping.

“Keeper’s Heart is all about family. The whiskey is a tribute to our Irish American heritage, and we see the distillery as a home away from home to bring people together. The Keeper’s Heart Cask Society creates an opportunity to be among the first to join our family. Members will share something unique and enjoy special experiences. The opportunity to experience the aging of a cask is something truly special. We are very proud of what we’re building, including a community that we are pleased to welcome on this journey with us” shared Patrick O’Shaughnessy, Co-Founder of O’Shaughnessy Distilling Company.

Master Distiller Brian Nation is a legend in the world of whiskey distilling and is responsible for making some of the most renowned and high-quality products. Mr. Nation joined the O’Shaughnessy Distilling family to embark on a new journey – and challenge – to marry the best of Irish and American whiskey-making traditions. Blending these two remarkable styles of whiskey will result in a liquid made from 100% American grains distilled in the quintessential method that Irish Whiskey has traditionally been produced. Using a mash bill of malted and unmalted barley, this triple-distilled whiskey will be matured in virgin American oak casks, resulting in the creation of the finest triple distilled American pot still whiskey.

“I have gained years of distilling experience since I started my career but joining the O’Shaughnessy family to build this unique whiskey is the opportunity and adventure of a lifetime for me and my family,” said Brian Nation. “I’m proud of what we’re building here. The casks that will be featured to the Keeper’s Heart Cask Society will contain completely unique liquids that will evolve and develop at the distillery over the next several years.”

Members of the Keeper’s Heart Cask Society will receive:

Opportunity to purchase whiskey aged in a unique cask

VIP tour of the O’Shaughnessy Distillery in Minneapolis hosted by Master Distiller Brian Nation, including an official cask signing, certificate of authenticity, tasting, tour, lunch and cocktails and the presentation of your Key to the Keep

Exclusive access to the Keeper’s Heart Cask Society website with behind-the-scenes access to the distillery, updates on the casks, and early access to purchase limited releases

Personalized letters from the Master Distiller complete with tasting notes

Annual samples and the ability to work with the distillery team to optimize aging and bottling

Bottles with personalized labels

Hand forged key to celebrate your membership

For More Information:

http://www.keepersheartwhiskey.com/