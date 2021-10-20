Papa’s Pilar Rum Announces New Annual Commemorative Release: Legacy Edition 2021

KEY WEST, Fla. — Papa’s Pilar Rum, a range of award-winning, ultra-premium solera-aged rums inspired by Ernest Hemingway, announces a new limited release, “Papa’s Pilar Rum Legacy Edition 2021.” The new offering features a blend of hand-selected rums up to 24 years old, with a distinctive double solera finishing featuring rye whiskey barrels and amontillado Sherry casks. Elegantly packaged, collectable and gift-worthy, it is the first in an annual series commemorating Hemingway’s legacy and is rolling out in select markets nationwide.

The Papa’s Pilar Rum brand is an homage to Ernest “Papa” Hemingway and his boat, the “Pilar.” The rums are crafted in close collaboration with the Hemingway estate, with the company’s distillery a stone’s throw from where Hemingway docked his beloved boat. They celebrate his legacy as a world-renowned author, hall of fame angler, big game hunter and epic storyteller who was always on the front lines of adventure and never a spectator. The family graciously donates the majority of its proceeds from the rums to causes that are close to Hemingway’s heart: adventure, literacy and conservation.

The company also announces its “4-Pack Rum Tasting Set” limited release featuring 100ml “handheld” bottles of its flagship rums: Blonde Rum, Dark Rum and Sherry-Finished Rum, as well as its special release Bourbon Barrel-Finished Rum, with a first-of-its-kind, virtual Key West distillery guided tasting experience included. The gift set is available via shoppapaspilarrum.com.

“We are excited about the launch of our new Legacy Series, which will feature a whiskey-finished blend of rum. This style has emerged as a fan favorite over the years, with the 2021 edition celebrating a rye whiskey barrel and Sherry cask double solera finishing,” says Ron Call, Master Blender and Distiller, Papa’s Pilar Rum. “We are also proud to share our first-of-its-kind Rum Tasting Set that enables rum aficionados to experience a proprietary virtual tasting of our rums in the comfort of their own homes.”

Papa’s Pilar Rum Legacy Edition 2021 (43% ABV, MSRP $79.99, 750ml)

A celebration of Hemingway’s rich and multifaceted legacy, this is the first of an annual commemorative dark rum blend that is finished in rye whiskey barrels and amontillado Sherry casks. Crafted to harness Hemingway’s spirit of adventure and appetite for greatness, every sip of the Legacy Edition 2021 honors Papa’s legacy, because a life well-lived is the only life worth living.

A blend of nine different, hand-selected rums from five sources—the Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Barbados and Florida—that undergoes Papa’s Pilar’s proprietary solera, with time in Bourbon barrels, Port wine casks and Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks, and time finishing in rye whiskey barrels and amontillado Sherry casks

ABV:

43% ABV (86 Proof)

Estimated Availability:

Select markets nationwide

shoppapaspilarrum.com/product/papas-pilar-rum-legacy-edition-2021/

Tasting Notes:

Aroma: A semi-sweet nose with layers of spice coupled with chocolate, coffee and subtle hints of burnt sugar and vanilla

Palate: A full-bodied mouthfeel that starts sweet with a touch of vanilla and prominent hints of dark chocolate throughout

Finish: A spicy semi-dry finish with a touch of oak

Age Statement

A blend of dark rums up to 24 years old

Unique Packaging Befits a Collector’s Item

Papa’s Pilar’s iconic rum bottle is modeled after a World War II canteen, a broad shouldered and compact form that has strong historical ties to adventure

As the first annual Legacy Edition release, the 2021 edition features an authentic, pure leather retrofitted canteen wrap around the bottle embossed with the Papa’s Pilar stamp, a true collector’s item

Papa’s Pilar 4-Pack Rum Tasting Set (Four 100ml Bottles, MSRP $47.99)

The Papa’s Pilar 4-Pack Rum Tasting Set includes four, ultra-premium “handheld” 100ml rums, including the flagship expressions, Papa’s Pilar Blonde Rum, Dark Rum, Sherry-Finished Rum, plus the limited release Bourbon Barrel-Finished Rum, in an exclusive gift box.

The Rum Tasting Set includes a tasting mat and a QR code leading to a proprietary, virtual tasting experience that takes place at the Papa’s Pilar Rum Distillery in the heart and soul of Key West, Fla. Rum enthusiasts can sip Papa’s Pilar while learning about the brand history, how the rum is made and how to highlight each expression with signature cocktails.

Papa’s Pilar Blonde Rum (42% ABV, 84 Proof)

A blend of six different, hand-selected rums from four sources—the Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela and Florida—that undergoes Papa’s Pilar’s proprietary solera, with time in Bourbon barrels and Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks

This innovative, new category of rum recreates the style of rum popular in the 1930s and 1940s in Key West and Cuba, which Hemingway enjoyed

Age Statement

A blend of rums up to 7 years old

Tasting Notes

Aroma: Rounded nose with citrus notes of grapefruit, mandarin and key lime mixed with vanilla, oak and a touch of crisp almond

Palate: Exceptionally smooth mouthfeel with hints of almond, oak and citrus

Finish: Smooth, nutty and clean

Recommended Cocktail Applications

Hemingway Daiquiri, boat drinks, Tiki cocktails and Mojitos

Papa’s Pilar Dark Rum (43% ABV, 86 Proof)

A blend of nine different, hand-selected rums from five sources—the Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Barbados and Florida—that undergoes Papa’s Pilar’s proprietary solera, with time in Bourbon barrels, Port wine casks and Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks

A little known fact is that this expression was created by Lincoln Henderson, a Bourbon Hall of Famer and the Master Distiller behind Woodford Reserve, Gentleman Jack and Angel’s Envy, together with Ron Call, an alum of Cruzan Rum and Jim Beam, and other rum icons, with world class Bourbon as its inspiration

Age Statement

A blend of rums up to 24 years old

Tasting Notes

Aroma: Complex notes of vanilla, cinnamon, coffee bean and honey with hints of sherry and port

Palate: Intricately deep and complex flavors with hints of rich maple, cocoa and vanilla

Finish: Robust, long and velvety

Recommended Cocktail Applications

Papa’s Storm, a Dark ‘n Stormy variation, or the tropically-inspired Papa’s Haymaker

Papa’s Pilar Sherry-Finished Rum (43% ABV, 86 Proof)

A blend of nine different, hand-selected rums from five sources—the Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Barbados and Florida—that undergoes Papa’s Pilar’s proprietary solera, with time in Bourbon barrels, Port wine casks and Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks, and an extended period in Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks

The Sherry-Finished Rum expression allows the rum blend to continue to meld together while interacting with the Sherry and French oak

This method is used by Cuban rum makers for their best rums, as they cannot easily source American Bourbon barrels

Age Statement

A blend of rums up to 24 years old

Tasting Notes

Aroma: Brown sugar, oak, caramel, toffee and maple with an underlying nuttiness

Palate: Slightly sweet and uniquely complex

Finish: Unparalleled smoothness and spice notes

Recommended Cocktail Applications

Rum Old-Fashioned and Pilar Manhattan

Papa’s Pilar Bourbon Barrel-Finished Rum (44% ABV, 88 Proof)

A blend of nine different, hand-selected rums from five sources—the Dominican Republic, Panama, Venezuela, Barbados and Florida—that undergo Papa’s Pilar’s proprietary solera, with time in Bourbon barrels, Port wine casks and Spanish Oloroso Sherry casks, and an extended finishing period in #4 Char Kentucky Bourbon whiskey barrels

This limited release expression captures the complex interaction between the rum and once-used Bourbon-soaked staves

Age Statement

A blend of rums up to 24 years old

Tasting Notes

Aroma: Complex notes of vanilla, coffee beans and honey with hints of toasted almond

Palate: Rich cocoa notes with a slight hint of oak and vanilla

Finish: Growing spice with a smooth sweetness and everlasting length

Recommended Cocktail Application

Rum Old-Fashioned

About Papa’s Pilar Rum

Papa’s Pilar Rum – in its Dark, Blonde, and Sherry-finished flagship expressions – is an ultra-premium, artisan-crafted rum inspired by Ernest “Papa” Hemingway, an author, explorer, story-teller, conservationist, bon vivant and Key West local who is celebrated for what he was not: a spectator. Papa’s Pilar’s expressions are born of hand-selected, multi-sourced rums and are artfully blended by Master Blender, Ron Call. Hemingway Rum Company’s Key West distillery, home of Papa’s Pilar Rum, is located in a historic building just yards from where Hemingway used to dock his beloved boat, the Pilar. In addition to the working distillery, the building also includes an experience center, innovation lab, trading post and tasting room. Papa’s Pilar was developed in conjunction with Ernest Hemingway’s estate, and the Hemingway family graciously donates a portion of its proceeds from Papa’s Pilar Rum to charity. Papa’s Pilar is a proud member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS).

For more information and where to ‘find rum,’ please visit papaspilar.com, “like” Papa’s Pilar on Facebook facebook.com/PapasPilarRum and follow Papa’s Pilar on Instagram instagram.com/papaspilar/. #NeverASpectator #PapaWouldBeProud

LIVE COURAGEOUSLY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

Hemingway, Papa’s Pilar and Never a Spectator are trademarks of and used under license of Hemingway, Ltd. New York, NY 10001. © 2021. All Rights Reserved.

