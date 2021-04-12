Prestige Beverage Group Expands Portfolio with Tullibardine and Highland Queen Whiskies

St. Paul, Minn. – Prestige Beverage Group has added world-renowned Tullibardine and Highland Queen whiskies to its portfolio.

“We’re excited to be the new U.S. partner for Tullibardine and Highland Queen and are proud to add these quality single malt and blended scotch whiskies to our growing spirits portfolio,” said Mike Morgan, President of Prestige Beverage Group.” The ranges of both whiskies will further develop our core spirit offerings and allow us to continue to expand our footprint within the marketplace.”

Tullibardine Distillery is located in Perthshire, Scotland, an area known as the gateway to the Scottish Highlands. Tullibardine, with a history for the production of alcohol dating back to 1488, when King James IV of Scotland stopped by the site, has a reputation for producing handcrafted, high-quality, Single Malt Scotch whisky. Maintaining its commitment to its artisan heritage, Tullibardine is one of the few remaining family-owned distilleries in Scotland, to distil, mature and bottle on site. With a range of award-winning whiskies, the Tullibardine range is available internationally and is recognized for its quality and experimental single malts.

Founded in 1893 by Roderick Macdonald, Highland Queen derives its name from the association of the port of Leith and the original production site located by harbor, and the triumphal arrival of Mary Queen of Scots at this spot in 1561. She was later to be crowned Queen of Scots, thus creating one of Scotland’s most famous and loved legends. Enjoyed by whisky lovers across the world, Highland Queen is an expertly matured, mellowed and blended whisky with a well-rounded, smooth finish.

“We’re thrilled to build this relationship with Prestige Beverage Group,” said Matthew Johns, Commercial Director at Terroir Distillers which owns both Tullibardine and Highland Queen. “The US market continues to be a strong point for both brands and this partnership will only serve to strengthen our position across the country.”

Tullibardine and Highland Queen are the latest addition to the Prestige Beverage Group portfolio of national and global spirits, including Windsor Canadian Whisky, The Whistler Irish Whiskey and DAVIDOFF Cognac.

