Rémy Martin And Atelier Thiery Combine Heritage-Driven Expertise To Produce New Limited-Edition XO Decanter

Rémy Martin introduces a new, limited-edition Rémy Martin XO, created in partnership with renowned Parisian gilding studio, Atelier Thiery. The artistic collaboration features Atelier Thiery’s own touch on the iconic Rémy Martin XO decanter.

The limited-edition Rémy Martin XO decanter is adorned with gold leaf, made in part from 18-karat gold. It serves as an illustration of the parallels between cognac and gold, representing the expertise required, timelessness, shared inspirations, prestige, and symbolism. Each bottle has been inspired by its blend of up to 400 finest Rémy Martin eaux-de-vie, which is sourced exclusively from Grand Champagne and Petite Champagne, located in the Cognac region. The customized carafes are numbered, featuring a unique front and neck label, as each bottle represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and creativity.

In a nod to the precious gold leaf, the decanter’s box has taken inspiration from the ancient artisanal technique of verre églomisé. The special edition box is designed with gold foils to create a sensational mirror-like, textured effect on the box. Together with the Rémy Martin XO it contains, the beholder is taken on a sensory journey that continues far beyond the last drop.

Designer Charles Kaisin has immortalized the collaboration with The Centaur, a monumental work of art which pays tribute to Rémy Martin’s founding in 1724 with a collection of 1,724 individual centaurs, each gilded in 18-karat gold by the masters at Atelier Thiery, and suspended to form a shimmering, dreamlike portrait of the relationship between fine art, expertise, and the art de vivre embodied by Rémy Martin XO. The commemorative sculpture, which evokes the striking parallels between cognac and gold, was exhibited at The Design Museum in London from June 17 – June 28, 2021. It will next be on display at La Maison Rémy Martin in Cognac, France.

The extraordinary one-of-a-kind collaboration between Rémy Martin and Atelier Thiery serves as an ode to French excellence and innovation, as the brands each proudly bear the prestigious Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (Living Heritage Company) label, awarded in recognition of an unparalleled commitment to craftsmanship.

The limited-edition Rémy Martin XO x Atelier Thiery bottle is available in limited quantities both in fine stores and online at Reserve Bar for $229.

