Select Club Launches New Whisky Flavors For Holidays

Mexcor International, a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world, is proud to announce one of the company’s imported brands, Select Club, has launched new whisky flavors just in time for the holiday season. Southern Peaches & Cream is currently available, and Sea Salted Caramel Cream will launch in early November.

“We are proud to introduce this new line of product from such a world renowned brand,” said Eduardo Morales, President and CEO of Mexcor International. “Select Club has created delicious and seasonal flavors that are sure to satisfy consumers.”

Made from the finest North American corn and rye, Select Club whisky undergoes intensive aging in American Oak Bourbon barrels and multiple rounds of filtering to create a smoother, balanced and bolder taste. Forget the peach pie, Southern Peaches & Cream is the perfect blend of whisky and cream with a burst of fresh, juicy peaches. Best served over ice for the ideal sweet treat, the velvety whisky and cream spirit envelops taste buds and pairs well with prosciutto heavy charcuterie boards and Thanksgiving spreads. The Canada-based distillery’s Sea Salted Caramel Cream perfectly blends together whisky and cream to create a velvety taste best served in coffee, over ice or blended in cocktails. On cold winter nights, this spirit enhances any evening. Select Club is currently distributed across the United States and select parts of Canada.

Most recently, Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky & Cream Liqueur won Best in Class – Best Cream/Dairy Liqueur and received a Double Gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Mexcor’s Select Club Pecan Praline Whisky also received a Gold medal.

“The holiday season is always an exciting time in our industry, “ said Morales. “We see tremendous growth and demand which challenges our team to continue Mexcor’s mission of unwavering commitment to service and excellence.”

Since 1989, Mexcor International has grown its portfolio to more than 4,900 brands from over 80 countries, with 480 new brands in the last year alone. With more than 100 suppliers and growing, Mexcor International has a substantial national sales network, currently extending to 50 states, and directly distributes thousands of items through warehouses in Texas, Florida, Californiaand Louisiana. Additionally, Mexcor hires their own employees and inventory is serviced by a fleet of company-owned and operated, refrigerated delivery vehicles which facilitates the company’s scalability and ensures every touch point of the business stays true to the core values.

About Mexcor International

Established in 1989, Mexcor International is a Houston-based importer and distributor of the finest spirits and beverages from around the world. With a mission to elevate and celebrate life through the company’s core values of being all-in, future thinking and people oriented, the family-owned corporation has cultivated relationships with suppliers by building its brands and providing impactful service, innovation and value to customers. With distribution warehouses in Texas, Florida and California, Mexcor International’s reach extends to 50 states and continues to strategically expand and grow into a world-class, Hispanic-owned beverage distribution and import company. For more information, please visit mexcor.com, email info@mexcor.comor call 713-979-0066. Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

