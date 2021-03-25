Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream Team Up on Limited Edition Whiskey Ice Cream

NEW YORK – Just when we all needed good news to get us through the final weeks of winter, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey announced its partnership with the experts at Tipsy Scoop liquor-infused ice cream on a limited edition Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Whiskey ice cream. This adult take, on two favorite childhood snacks, is created with Tipsy Scoop’s signature creamy vanilla ice cream base, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and a chocolate fudge swirl — satisfying your sweet and spirit tooth.

Similar to Tipsy Scoop’s additional boozy flavors, this new seasonal collaboration weighs in at up to 5% ABV and is only available to those 21+. While delicious straight from the pint, the flavor is also perfect in a dessert cocktail topped with Skrewball Whiskey or as an “on the rocks” cocktail with boozy ice cream instead of ice. Alternatively, the tasty treat can be made into a boozy milkshake by blending a few scoops with chocolate and an extra shot of Skrewball Whiskey. The possibilities are endlessly delicious.

The limited-edition Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Whiskey ice cream is available in four-pint packs for overnight nationwide shipping at TipsyScoop.com and by the pint at Tipsy Scoop locations while supplies last. Ship pints to friends for a virtual ice cream social, or pick up from a Tipsy Scoop Barlour, located at 217 East 26th Street and 270 Metropolitan Ave in New York City.

It gets even better (and boozier!). In honor of National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day on April 2, Tipsy Scoop is giving away 100 free pints of limited-edition Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Whiskey ice cream! Reserve yours at TipsyScoop.com and schedule a time to pick up in store. Offer only available to the first 100 who register. Must be 21+ to redeem.

ABOUT SKREWBALL SPIRITS, LLC

Launched in July 2018, Skrewball Whiskey is the original peanut butter flavored whiskey.?Distilled in San Diego, this whiskey can be enjoyed as a shot, on the rocks or in a variety delicious, premium craft cocktails. Recently expanding nationwide into all 50 states, consumers all over the U.S. can now indulge in this boozy peanut butter deliciousness.?It was developed by a husband and wife duo, perfecting the peanut butter flavor, which is unmatched in the spirits industry. Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey has already won several awards, including the Best Flavored Whiskey award at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition. The product is 70 proof and made with premium ingredients.

About Tipsy Scoop

Inspired by a family tradition six generations in the making, founder Melissa Tavss created Tipsy Scoop to bring together artisanal cocktails and the fond memories that come with ice cream, sundaes, and sweet treats. The result was a boozy brand that sweetens any adult celebration.

Since 2013, Tipsy Scoop has rapidly made a name for itself with its on-trend boozy scoops and highly Instagrammable ice cream creations. Tipsy has also expanded into the retail freezer space, with locations like Whole Foods, ItSugar, Food Bazaar, Metropolitan Market, and Morton Williams and others putting the brand on the shelf. To date, the brand has sold boozy scoops, sundaes, pints, and flights to over 500,000 customers. In May of 2020, Tipsy Scoop released their first ever cookbook, Tipsy Scoop Latest and Greatest Recipes, to share their secret recipes and teach readers how to create highly photogenic desserts.

For More Information:

https://tipsyscoop.com/collections/pints-toppings/products/skrewball-peanut-butter-chocolate-swirl-whiskey-4-pack