Small-batch Whiskey Distillery Rod & Hammer’s Launches Cut With The Pacific Craft Spirits Across California

San Luis Obispo, Calif. – Central Coast small-batch distillery Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills is putting California’s name on the map for award-winning whiskey with Cut With The Pacific craft spirits hitting stores statewide.

Crafted by California surfer Rodney “Rod” Cegelski, and Aussie jackaroo Hamish “Hammer” Marshall, SLO Stills was founded in partnership to share a passion for quality craft whiskey and the Central Coast. Each barrel-aged spirit is cut and proofed with purified Pacific Ocean water, capturing the soul and essence of waters that united the duo to spur over a decade of friendship.

“SLO Stills has been handcrafted to reflect our story,” said co-founder Hamish Marshall. “We’re thrilled to be breaking out of our hometown to show everyone how California does whiskey.”

Within a year of opening its tasting room, Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills staked their claim on the world stage of spirits after being named one of Wine Enthusiast’s “Top 100 Spirits of 2020” for their flagship Distiller’s Reserve Rye.

“We’ve spent years perfecting our Reserve Rye Whiskey,” said head distiller Paul Quinn. “To have our longest-standing spirit rank amongst the top whiskeys in the nation is a great honor.”

Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft spirits are now available in 750mL bottles at select retailers across California, including Raley’s and Total Wine as well as online for home delivery. The distributed lineup includes a Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye Whiskey, and barrel-strength Cask Bourbon alongside their innovative bottled Old Fashioned, crafted to meet the rising demand for premium ready-to-drink cocktails.

To find a store near your or for more information, visit slostills.com.

About Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills

Crafted by California surfer Rodney “Rod” Cegelski, and Aussie jackaroo Hamish “Hammer” Marshall, SLO Stills was founded in 2019 to share a passion for quality craft whiskey and the Central Coast. Each handcrafted spirit is Cut With The Pacific™using purified desalinated ocean water, capturing the soul and essence of waters that united the duo. The lineup of California Whiskeys have garnished numerous accolades including being named one of Wine Enthusiast’s Top 100 Spirits of 2020, and are available in stores throughout California.

For More Information:

https://www.slostills.com