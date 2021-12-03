Spirits Marketing Watch: From NFTs to Gaming Chaises, There’s Something For Everyone

The holiday gift giving season can often be a struggle — should you pick up something small and useful, like a bespoke cocktail kit? Something grand and luxurious — maybe a custom made 7-foot velvet chair? Or maybe you can ask a hologram bartender for a reccomendation — it never hurts. Whatever the case may be, spirits makers are pulling out all the stops to attract consumers this winter, and in this gallery, we highlight the latest seasonal marketing moves and activations, including Dalmore’s unique NFT offering, Bacardi’s anti-winter campaign and Sipsmith’s stylish collaboration with designer Jonathan Adler.

Dalmore

Dalmore is the latest premium spirits brand to enter the world of NFTs with the launch of The Dalmore Decades No.4 Collection, which contains four Decades whiskies (1979, 1980, 1995, 2000), hand-selected by Master Distiller Richard Paterson. The Decades No.4 Collection will be offered via NFT on December 7, 2021 at 10:00am EST exclusively on BlockBar.com for $137,700 USD.

Sipsmith

Aiming to create the perfect gift set of cocktail essentials, British gin maker Sipsmith has announced a limited-edition holiday collaboration with designer Jonathan Adler and his partner Simon Doonan called “Perfect Your Serve,” which pairs the unique brass and marble Jonathan Adler “Barbell Barwares” together with Sipsmith’s SIP: 100 Gin Cocktails book, written by Sipsmith Master Distiller and award-winning author Jared Brown. The limited-edition set is available now online at JonathanAdler.com and in select Jonathan Adler stores in the U.S. for $160, while supplies last.

Johnnie Walker

When the holograms take over, at least they’ll know how to make good cocktails. Diageo has partnered with hologram maker PORTL to introduce 3D 4K holographic display platforms that can beam photo-realistic, life-size images of people, either live or pre-recorded. The holograms are being piloted this month at a store in Toronto, according to a press release, where consumers can interact with them to receive a special holiday greeting from a Johnnie Walker brand ambassador, view a visual 3D product showcase of holiday items from the brand and observe a cocktail making demonstration.

Baileys

The iconic Irish cream brand has teamed up with award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel for the launch of the Baileys Swirl Holiday Hot Chocolate Kit, each of which includes a rich homemade chocolate ganache infused with the flavor of Baileys Original Irish Cream (non-alcoholic), a mini gold whisk for whipping, piping bags to create the ‘swirl’ effect, and two hot chocolate mugs with custom “Yours” and “Mine” drink tags perfect for sharing. The kit is available while supplies last both in-store at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City and online at DominiqueAnselOnline.com.

Onda Sparkling Tequila

Onda’s latest campaign is aimed at shaking up a sporting tradition that’s been mainly linked with beer rather than canned cocktails: tailgating. Now fans who are either attending a tailgate or watching games at home with friends can text The Onda Hotline at 1-8722-ONDA4U, and the first 100 people will be reimbursed for the purchase of a Onda Variety Pack directly through Venmo.

Hendrick’s Gin

You’ve seen gaming chairs before, but not like this. This fall, Hendrick’s unveiled its limited-edition Gaming Chaise, the world’s longest and least high-tech gaming chair, created specifically for unplugged play. You can’t lose with a conversation piece like this: a seven-foot-long piece upholstered in green velvet and adorned in still-inspired copper accents, perfect for a rousing round of Backgammon or Parcheesi, as designed by Brooklyn-based Pickett Furniture and Design. And yes, it has a horn attached to call for more drinks. Sign up to the waitlist here to get the first crack at purchasing a Chaise at just $3,988.08.

Bacardi

The theme for Bacardi’s first holiday campaign in years is “Winter Summerland,” featured in three different 15-second vignettes that “encourage a summer state of mind in the upcoming cold-weather months.” The rum maker is also promoting the return of its ready-to-serve BACARDÍ Coquito (SRP $19.99 for a 750ml bottle) as well as the launch of a limited-edition apparel collection in collaboration with Aviator Nation.