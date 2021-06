Splash Beverage Group’s SALT Flavored Tequila Rolled Out To Sam’s Club Throughout The Southwest And Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Splash Beverage Group, Inc., a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that Sam’s Club, a subsidiary of Walmart Inc. the largest retailer in the world, has expanded distribution of SALT Citrus flavored tequila by 48% over the first quarter of this year into 20 additional stores. SALT is authorized for sale in 42 Sam’s Club stores primarily in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida.

SALT is believed to be the world’s first flavored 100% agave, 80 proof tequila serving one of the fastest-growing categories, with annual tequila consumption in the U.S. up by 14% while the growth of flavored spirits is 10x that of unflavored. SALT Citrus, a sweet and light tequila with hints of Meyer lemon, kaffir lime, and notes of mandarin zest, is grown, distilled, and bottled in the Jalisco, Mexico region.

“We’re very pleased to increase the availability of SALT tequila through even more stores owned by the largest retailer in the world. Following SALT’s authorization for sale in Walmart stores in 2020, we see the expanded distribution into additional Sam’s Club stores as a very positive sign of consumer demand for our flavored tequila brand in one of the highest-growth segments of the alcoholic beverage market,” stated Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash.

