Stellum Spirits Announces New Line of Cask-Strength Bourbon & Rye Whiskey

Louisville, KY – Stellum Spirits, a new national brand created to celebrate the modern-day whiskey drinker, today officially launched its inaugural flagship offerings, including bourbon (blue label), rye (green label), and single barrels, which are all bottled at cask strength. By embracing the vitality of American whiskey today, Stellum is focused on creating the next generation of classic whiskeys that include all facets of the American story in its vision.

The new brand is produced by Barrell Craft Spirits® (BCS), the award-winning independent blender and bottler of unique aged, cask-strength sourced whiskey and rum. Stellum strives to improve the flavor, process and ideals of traditional American whiskeys. American culture has always been about reaching towards modernity. Stellum looks beyond outdated assumptions of who whiskey drinkers (and whiskey makers) are to embrace that fundamentally progressive ethos.

The launch of Stellum Spirits is the result of BCS’ years of industry-leading innovation in American whiskey. This new project investigates the importance of nuance and micro differentiation in a paired down and minimalist setting. Stellum is designed to be clean, straightforward, and remarkably polished. This is whiskey factored down to its most defining essentials, blended and packaged with an eye towards clean lines and definition.

“We wanted to create a brand that brings American Whiskey into the modern age with simple elegant blends and single barrels selected with care and intention,” said Founder Joe Beatrice. “Our whiskeys are created through a rigorous process of study, observation, and experimentation. We are driven by progress, polish and—above all—attention to detail. We will always think critically about how to make our whiskey better.”

Joe is intimately involved with every step of the production process, using his exceptional palate to choose and create great spirits alongside Chief Whiskey Scientist Tripp Stimson, Chief Product Innovation Officer Will Schragis, and Assistant Blender Nic Christiansen.

Stellum Bourbon is bottled at 114.98 proof (57.49% ABV) while Stellum Rye is bottled at 116.24 proof (58.12% ABV). Both expressions have an SRP of $54.99 and are available at select retailers in 45 U.S. markets and online via the Stellum website at www.stellum.com.

