Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers Now Available at Trader Joe’s

PENDLETON, Ore. –The Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature can now be found on shelves at Trader Joe’s in 4 western states. Trader Joe’s is featuring Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers Mountain and Beach variety packs in all 42 Trader Joe’s stores in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Colorado.

Suzie’s “The Mountain is Calling” variety pack features flavors of the mountains including Very Berry and Green Apple, Raspberry and Cherry Lime. The “Beach is Calling” variety pack features tropical flavors including CitrisMist, KiwiMango, Watermelon and Peachy. Suzie’s Hard Seltzers are 5% ABV, contain zero sugar, zero carbs, are gluten-free and are USDA Certified Organic. The Mountain and Beach packs include twelve 12 oz-cans and retail for $18.99.

Suzie’s brews its organic hard seltzers with the cleanest, purist spring water from the Blue Mountains of Northwest Oregon and adds ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices. Suzie’s Oregon-based brewery runs in part on wind power. “Trader Joe’s is known for highlighting quality, honest artisanal brands and products and we’re proud that they’ve chosen to pick up the Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature,” said Chris Barhyte, President of Suzie’s Brewery.

As part of its dedication to the outdoors, Suzie’s Brewery is planting a tree for every Mountain Pack and Beach Pack sold through its partnership with Eden Restoration Projects.

Headquartered in one of the Top Ten True Western Towns – Pendleton, OR – Suzie’s Brewery Company thrives as a small family company doing what they do best: creating the purist hard seltzer and never settling for anything less than the best. Starting in 2020, Suzie’s expanded from making delicious gourmet mustards to uniquely flavored organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s is known to use the finest, freshest ingredients and leave out all those additives and fillers with names you can’t pronounce. From ingredient sourcing to final production, every aspect of this product line is done locally in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

http://suzieshardseltzer.com