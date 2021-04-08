Tanteo Tequila Partners With Tipsy Scoop And Natalie’s Juice For A Booze-infused Ice Cream Collab And Virtual Bartending Competition

NEW YORK – Tanteo Tequila, the only distillery owned by its cooperative of agave farmers, has announced a Virtual Mexican Standoff Bartending Competition in anticipation of Cinco de Mayo, as well as a collaboration with Tipsy Scoop and Natalie’s Juice for a custom ice cream consumer giveaway, with one flavor also serving as the standoff secret ingredient.

Participants will be eight bartenders from Tanteo Tequila’s top markets (New York, NorCal, SoCal, Colorado, Illinois, Florida and Texas), who will each receive an ingredient kit and submit videos of themselves mixing up signature cocktails. The videos will be shared across all Tanteo Tequila social channels, as well as promoted on their website, while the public is encouraged to vote for their favorite. All bartenders will be compensated for their participation with a shift pay. The winner will be announced on Cinco de Mayo, receiving an additional shift pay and advancing to compete in-person at the Mexican Standoff Championship in Mexico at a TBD date in 2022!

The Tipsy Scoop x Natalie’s Juice collaboration will include flavors to celebrate both National OJ Day (5/4) and Cinco De Mayo (5/5). The Tipsy Squeeze ice cream features OJ Strawberry Tequila swirl: vanilla ice cream made with Natalie’s orange juice, fresh strawberry and infused with Tanteo Blanco Tequila, while The Spicy Fiesta ice cream features Jalapeno key lime margarita sorbet: sorbet made with key lime, Natalie’s margarita mix and Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila flavors. Additionally, consumers will be invited to participate in a product giveaway with nine winners selected via social media on April 26 (@tanteotequila). Both will be available for purchase only at Tipsy Scoop locations or on their website at www.tipsyscoop.com for 90 days or until sold out (SRP $12 per pint).

“The hospitality industry is slowly growing out of the challenges of the last 13 months. The Virtual Mexican Standoff and ice cream partnership is a fun, lighthearted way for us to support the industry, and remind people of the contributions that each bartender brings to their local communities,” says Master Blender and CEO, Neil Grosscup.

Mexican Standoff voting begins on April 19 at tanteotequila.com.

About Tanteo Tequila:

Tanteo® Tequila is the 100% agave tequila crafted to make the perfect margarita, whether spicy or traditional. With spicy Jalapen~o, smoky Chipotle, extra spicy Habanero and higher proof Blanco, Tanteo is distilled, infused, and bottled by hand in the hills of Jalisco, Mexico. The result is an award-winning artisanal product that is anything but ordinary. Tanteo was launched in January 2009 by the Tanteo Spirits Company and is available in bars, restaurants and spirits shops across the United States.

https://www.tanteotequila.com/mexican-standoff