Tattersall Distilling Launches Manhattan and Old Fashioned Cocktail Shorties

Minneapolis, Minn. – Tattersall Distilling announced today that its bottled Manhattan and Old Fashioned will now be available as cocktail shorties. Unlike most single-serve, pre-mixed cocktails on the market, Tattersall has opted for 100ml glass bottle packaging and uses its own house-made spirits. This marks the first time any Tattersall product will be available in this format.

“We launched our shorties with two of our most popular rye cocktails, and the response so far has exceeded expectations,” says Dan Oskey, founder and chief operator of Tattersall Distilling. “As demand continues to grow for craft cocktails beyond the bar, these let individuals experience a taste of Tattersall in a way that’s accessible and a bit more elevated than some of the canned cocktails on the market.”

The Manhattan, launched earlier this fall, starts with Tattersall’s Straight Rye Whiskey, made from 100% Minnesota grown rye and aged in charred American white oak barrels. It’s blended with Tattersall Italiano-Style Liqueur, sherry and aromatic bitters. The cocktail highlights the smooth, subtle spice backbone of their Rye Whiskey, complemented by sherry and their house-made liqueur and bitters.

Perfected in their cocktail room over the past five years, the bottled Old Fashioned features Tattersall’s signature Rye whiskey as well. It’s then blended with Tattersall Sour Cherry Liqueur, aromatic bitters, a dash of orange zest and sugar. With an aroma of citrus and baking spices, Tattersall Old Fashioned makes for a perfectly balanced cocktail.

At 35% ABV or 70 proof, both of Tattersall’s shorties are shelf-stable, but best served chilled over ice. Suggested retail price is $5.99 per 100ml bottle. Retailers that carry the products can be found here: https://tattersalldistilling.com/tattersall-finder/. Plans for additional Tattersall shorties are in the works for the coming months, featuring both pre-mixed cocktails and individual spirits and liqueurs.

Founded just five years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall is proudly a member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota grown ingredients. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past two consecutive years.

