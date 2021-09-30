Tequila Holdings, Inc. Expands Distribution Of PaQuí Tequila & Lejana y Sola Mezcal And Launches New Expression

New York, NY – Tequila Holdings, Inc. announces new distribution agreements for PaQuí Tequila and Lejana y Sola Mezcal. Both brands are expanding into six new states including Florida with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C. with Opici Family Distributing; and West Texas with Reed Beverage.

“These new distributor agreements are a big part of our strategic plan to expand nationally,” said Tequila Holdings CEO and Founder John Chappell. “We’ve come a long way in the last 18 months, generating capital and building sales with great distributor partners, digital marketing and PR. One taste is all it takes to know how exceptional these spirits are.”

In addition to expanded distribution, PaQuí and Lejana y Sola also are now available on Flaviar.com, and both brands have an enhanced presence on SevenFifty.com. “We’re leveraging multiple digital outlets to meet rising consumer demand for our ultra-premium Tequila and Mezcal,” adds Chappell.

Without a celebrity or a multi-million-dollar corporation behind it, PaQuí and Lejana y Sola have been embraced by bartenders, retailers and consumers from New York to California for their complex flavor profiles.

PaQuí Silvera and Reposado Tequilas have outscored the top-selling Tequilas (Patron, Don Julio and Casamigos), earning 94 and 93 points respectively from Wine Enthusiast. PaQuí Silvera also received 96 points from Tasting Panel plus a Gold Medal in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

New Lejana y Sola Expression

Lejana y Sola Mezcal launched in late 2020, with a small-batch ensemble style made in the artesanal method using two agaves: Espadin and rare, wild Cuishe agave. After an enthusiastic reception from bartenders and consumers (and an “A” review from Drinkhacker.com), a second expression is now launching with Espadin and wild Arroqueño agaves.

“The Mezcal category is continuing its hot streak, and we’re excited about introducing this new expression of Lejana y Sola,” said Chappell. “In the sea of mezcals on the market, Lejana y Sola stands out for its use of rare, wild agaves with the more traditional Espadin agave, making for multifaceted flavor profiles that are as provocative as they are delicious.”

The name Lejana y Sola, which translates to “Far Away and Alone,” was inspired by Federico Lorca’s famous poem, “Il Cancion del Jinete,” or “The Horseman’s Song.” In the poem, the lone horseman is tiring and knows he will die before he makes it to Cordoba. The message behind Lejana y Sola Mezcal is to focus on the moment at hand and enjoy life while we can.

Both Lejana y Sola Mezcals (one Espadin and wild Cuishe agave; one Espadin and wild Arroqueño agave) strike a beautiful balance of light smoke and sweet agave fruit with hints of spices and dried herbs.

About Tequila Holdings, Inc.

PaQuí and Lejana y Sola are in the portfolio of Tequila Holdings, Inc., an independent spirits company founded by career alcohol beverage executive John Chappell in New York. The company launched PaQuí nationally in 2018 and Lejana Y Sola Mezcal in 2021. PaQuí and Lejana y Sola are currently distributed in 11 states (CA, CT, DC, DE, GA, FL, MD, NY, SC, TN, TX) and sold online in 43 states. PaQuí Silvera is $49.99 SRP, PaQuí Reposado is $54.99 SRP and PaQuí Añejo is $64.99 SRP. Lejana y Sola is $59.99 SRP. For more information, please visit Paquitequila.com and Lejanaysola.com. Follow on social media @paquitequila and @lejanaysola.

https://paquitequila.com/