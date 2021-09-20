The Dalmore Unveils Annual Series To Celebrate Rare 30 Year Old Spirit

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Dalmore Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky introduces a new 30 Year Old limited-edition bottling, commencing with the 2021 Edition, set to launch on September 1st, 2021. With only 200 bottles available nationwide, the 30-Year Old 2021 Edition is the first in what will be a series of limited annual editions. Each edition will offer a new 30-year release of The Dalmore single malt, allowing whisky lovers the opportunity to indulge in a different masterpiece year after year.

The 2021 Edition started life in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels and was then transferred into exquisitely rare 30 Year Old Tawny Port Pipes from Graham’s Port. The aged Tawny Port Pipes work in harmony with The Dalmore’s characteristic house style to create a truly masterful whisky that delivers stunning depth and a long, gripping finish. The release is a testament to the longstanding partnership between The Dalmore and Graham’s, allowing The Dalmore’s skilled whisky maker’s access to the rarest of casks.

The Dalmore is globally recognized for their dedication to rich, elegant whiskies aged in some of the most exclusive wine casks in the world (including casks that have previously held 30-year-old Matusalem Oloroso Sherry). These casks provide The Dalmore with its signature chocolate orange character.

In a fitting tribute to its rarity and the mastery involved in its creation, The Dalmore 30 Year Old limited release is presented in a stunning framed purple case designed to draw the eye to the masterpiece within. Adding contrast to the darkness of the case, the brand’s iconic Royal silver stag stands proudly on the front, reflecting the brand’s regal heritage and relentless pursuit of excellence for over 180 years.

“This new annual release, although instantly collectible, is intended for whisky fans seeking the finest Scotch whisky to enjoy every year and we’re proud that it is a celebration of our longstanding relationship with Graham’s Port,” explains Whisky Maker Gregg Glass. “The Dalmore 30 Year Old 2021 Edition is the result of our shared patience and dedication to craftsmanship of over more than 180 years, creating an exquisite Single Malt which is divinely decadent with every drop.”

“It’s wonderful to see this series come to life with the launch of The Dalmore 30 Year Old,” says Charles Symington, Head Winemaker for Graham’s. “Our rare 30 Year Old Tawny Port is an exceptional liquid that we are tremendously proud of and its complex palate works beautifully with The Dalmore’s whisky to create something truly special.”

With an ABV of 42.8%, The Dalmore 30 Year Old 2021 Edition promises decadently sweet aromas of freshly baked brioche and candied orange, followed by a palate packed with rich forest fruits imparted by the Tawny Port Pipes, finished with aromas of vanilla and shaved almonds.

The Dalmore 30 Year Old 2021 Edition is available at fine retailers such as Wally’s Wine & Spirits, Total Wine & More, and Wine.com with an RSP of $5,500.

Tasting notes:

The Aroma: Candied orange, treacle toffee, morello cherries and freshly baked brioche.

On the Palate: Black forest fruits, pear tarte tatin and Victorian plums.

Finishing Notes: Madagascan vanilla pod, Napoleon cake and shaved almonds.

About The Dalmore

For 180 years The Dalmore has been a masterpiece in the making. A Single Malt Whisky like no other, overseen by an unbroken chain of visionary whisky makers whose entrepreneurial spirit and restless pursuit of the perfect whisky endures today. Current Master Distiller, Mr. Richard Paterson, celebrates his sixth decade at The Dalmore in 2020. Richard Paterson continues to hand-select rare casks from the world’s finest bodega and wineries in which to mature the carefully composed spirit. This commitment is at the heart of our exceptional whiskies.

The Dalmore Single Malt Whisky is available worldwide in the finest outlets, from Harrods, London, Galleries La Fayette of Paris, The Baccarat Hotel of New York, and Shangri-La, Shanghai. For those that enjoy fine travel, The Dalmore is now available at 40,000 feet with Emirates First Class, and onboard Queen Mary II of Cunard.

Worldwide demand for The Dalmore by consumers and collectors alike has continued to grow. The Dalmore is now the fastest growing single malt whisky worldwide and a Top Three Whisky Investment.

Whyte and Mackay – 2021 Distillery of the Year

2021 Distiller of the Year Whyte and Mackay is home to a collection of multi-award-winning Single Malt Whiskies including The Dalmore, Jura, Fettercairn and Tamnavulin. With a premium spirits portfolio that includes contemporary whisky brands Shackleton, Woodsman and John Barr, alongside popular alcohol brands Wildcat, Fundador and Harveys Bristol Cream and Aperitivo. In the UK the company produce Whyte & Mackay, an award-winning ever-popular Blended Whisky, which recently launched the market-leading ‘Whyte & Mackay Light’ – a lighter spirit drink from Scotland, bottled at a lower ABV.

In 2020 the company were publicly recognised by the First Minister of Scotland for their support of the national pandemic response. Whyte and Mackay are official partners to SAMH – Scottish Association for Mental Health, which saw Whyte and Mackay employees worldwide complete a virtual-race-around-the-world to raise awareness for the charity.

Founded in Glasgow 1844, the whisky makers recently celebrated their 175 year anniversary. Today Whyte and Mackay have offices from New York to Singapore. In Scotland, Whyte and Mackay operate a state-of-the-art Bottling Hall and Distribution Centre in Grangemouth and a Whisky Production and Warehousing Centre in Invergordon.

Whyte and Mackay’s whisky making is led by Master Distiller Richard Paterson OBE and respected whisky maker Gregg Glass.

For More Information:

https://www.thedalmore.com/us/ ,