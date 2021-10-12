The Marfa Spirit Co. Launches First Product And Opens Tasting Room

MARFA, Texas – The Marfa Spirit Co. announced the launch of their debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, and the opening of their tasting room in Marfa, Texas. The Marfa Spirit Co. is the first and only distillery in Marfa, the contemporary art mecca of the United States. Founded by entrepreneurs Josh Shepard, Seth Siegel-Gardner, and Morgan Weber, the brand’s collection of products will pay homage to the storied past of the distillery’s hometown and celebrate the traditions of the team’s many partners beyond the border. With their debut product, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, launching tomorrow in collaboration with Sotol Don Celso and Master Sotolero Jacobo Jacquez in Janos, Mexico, the distillery aims to bring awareness to the spirit of sotol in America.

Distilled from a plant growing wild in both forest and desert climates throughout Mexico and Western United States, sotol can be uniquely diverse and regionally specific. With each plant’s tasting notes wildly affected by the climate and region (similar to the way terroir influences wine), each sotol plant takes 10-15 years to mature and yields roughly one single bottle. The Marfa Spirit Co.’s project aims to carry on the legacy of this beloved and storied spirit through complex sustainability practices to ensure the plant is around for years to come, and through long-standing relationships with sotoleros in Mexico.

INTRODUCING: CHIHUAHUAN DESERT SOTOL

The Marfa Spirit Co. will offer a collection of spirits and liqueurs, with the first being Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, a bright yet earthy spirit distilled from a plant indigenous to the Chihuahuan Desert region of Northern Mexico and Southwestern Texas.

CHIHUAHUAN DESERT SOTOL (1L, 90 proof, 45% ABV)

Tasting notes: Earthy, crisp, herbaceous, bright, with hints of white pepper

SRP: $48-55

Chihuahuan Desert Sotol, which is distilled in Mexico and then processed and bottled inside Marfa’s famous 1920s era Godbold Feed Mill-turned-distillery, is herbaceous and earthy, with hints of white pepper and a crisp, bright finish. Crafted in collaboration with Sotol Don Celso in Janos, Mexico, Chihuahuan Desert Sotol pays homage to the history of the distillery’s hometown of Marfa, while also carrying on the very important legacy of Mexico’s celebrated sotol industry and the sotoleros who make it possible. With sustainability near and dear to the founders’ hearts, the Marfa Spirit Co. has implemented harvesting practices alongside the agricultural teams at Texas A&M and Autonomous University of Chihuahua to ensure sotol is around for generations to come.

A STORIED BUILDING

The first and only distillery in Marfa, Texas, The Marfa Spirit Co. is also home to Marfa’s first tasting room, which opens on October 9, 2021. The intimate 2,000 sq ft tasting room is located within the storied 1920s Godbold Feed Mill and will offer The Marfa Spirit Co. product tastings alongside a menu of sotol-based cocktails like Ranchwaters, Sotol and Tonic, Margaritas, Palomas, and their Chihuahuan Desert take on a Sotol Old Fashioned.

ABOUT THE MARFA SPIRIT CO.

