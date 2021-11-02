The Romo Brothers of the Tequila Herradura Family Launch Querido Flavored Tequilas In The US

Las Vegas — Querido Tequila announced immediate availability of their three flavored tequilas in the United States at its official launch. Sparrow Imports and Summit Spirits & Wine worked as the first US importer and distributor for the Romo brothers’ tequila launch.

“Our goal is to bring back and continue our family legacy,” said Emilio Romo, owner of Querido Tequila. “Our father made tequilas with unique flavors a long time ago, but the consumer was not ready for them. Now 12 years after his passing, we have decided to bring it to the public for the first time.”

Querido Tequila is currently available in three flavors: Mango, Spicy Watermelon, and Tamarind. The final product starts as a perfect Blanco tequila made of 100% Blue Agave that is flavored to preserve the quality of the tequila and the purity of the taste.

“The Romo brothers want to bring their family heritage back to the forefront of the tequila category and we (Summit Spirits & Wine) are proud to be a part of that,” said Kevin McCracken, CEO and founder of Summit Spirits & Wine.

About Querido Tequila

Querido Tequila is designed with both tradition and innovation at its root. The Romo brothers are seventh-generation tequila makers who appreciate the need for tequila to remain traditional while still looking for ways to make tequila innovative. Through the distillation and flavoring process, the brothers have achieved both. The brand is also committed to protecting the resources of our planet through its recycled glass program and One Tree Planted one-for-one program.

Querido Tequila is a trademark of Querido Tequila in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For More Information:

https://www.queridotequila.com/